Uvalde community continues to demand accountability, answers

Another officer with the school district’s police department sped through the school’s parking lot while the gunman was present, but did not see him. Missed opportunities, mistakes and “key issues” that could have been handled differently would have helped To avoid sadnessAccording to the first part of the report by the Center for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), an active shooter and assault response training provider at Texas State University.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO