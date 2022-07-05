ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde community continues to demand accountability, answers

By Craig Huber
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas — The school police chief this past weekend...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Austin

Uvalde Sheriff's refusal to testify prompts notice of deposition

AUSTIN, Texas — Since testimonies began on June 9, Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco has declined to testify to the Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary School Shooting. On Wednesday, Nolasco's silence was met with a notice of deposition. A statement released by State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who...
KVUE

Report shows three missed opportunities to slow Uvalde school shooter

UVALDE, Texas — A new report from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University shows that law enforcement responding to the Uvalde school shooting on May 24 had three missed chances to slow the gunman before the fatal shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two adults.
devinenews.com

Tour the public Fiber Mill in Devine-the only one in Texas

There’s only one public fiber mill in Texas, and it’s right here in Devine, says Sarah Winterstrom proudly. The Winterstrom family moved here from California and started this mill in Devine about a year ago, and they are plenty busy already. “I had no idea we were going...
101.5 KNUE

Kevin Fowler Visits Young Fan & Survivor of the Uvalde School Shooting

Ten-year-old Mayah Zamora is is currently hospitalized at University Children's Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Mayah's injuries were sustained during the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th. That day 19 children and two teachers were murdered. An additional 17 people, including Zamora, were injured. The...
Highlands Today

Uvalde asked an officer for permission to shoot the gunman before he entered the school, but did not turn back in time, according to the report.

Another officer with the school district’s police department sped through the school’s parking lot while the gunman was present, but did not see him. Missed opportunities, mistakes and “key issues” that could have been handled differently would have helped To avoid sadnessAccording to the first part of the report by the Center for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), an active shooter and assault response training provider at Texas State University.
KLST/KSAN

Terroristic threat made in Uvalde Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The Uvalde Police Department released information on their Facebook page addressing a large police presence from earlier in the day. At 11:54 AM Uvalde Police Officers were dispatched to 2714 East Main Street (Hampton Inn) in regards to a terroristic threat report. Uvalde Police Officers were informed that a male subject later […]
wbap.com

The Ernie Brown Show: Was the Uvalde Officer Second Guessing?￼

Apparently an officer had his sights fixed on the Uvalde School Shooter and didn’t fire before he entered the building. Turns out he was waiting for permission to go after him and fire. What was going through his mind? Was he worried that he would be a headline?
Ash Jurberg

Country music star visits Uvalde victim in San Antonio hospital

When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes. Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Leaders, residents express concern regarding new subdivision

A large group of the Pipe Creek community met at the Fire Station Hall to listen to information on the upcoming development of Elk Mountain Ranch, a new subdivision off State Hwy 16 and State Hwy 46. Developers have purchased two ranches in that area and are planning a large...
mySanAntonio.com

Man arrested in connection with 'terroristic threats' made against Uvalde hotel

Uvalde police say that a man was arrested on Tuesday, July 5, for calling a local hotel and threatening to use a weapon. The man's phone call came from out of state. Jason Guerra, 21, is facing charges for making a terroristic threat to the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express in Uvalde on Tuesday, Fox 29 reported. Law enforcement didn't say from what state Guerra made the phone call. Law enforcement shut down Highway 90 when the call was made and negotiated with Guerra over the phone to get his location.
KTSA

Man arrested for making threats against Uvalde hotels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Uvalde citizens were seeing a lot of police activity on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon. Officers were responding to a threat called in by a man who said he was going to shoot into hotels in the area. Police responded by blocking traffic in the...
