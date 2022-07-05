ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush fire near homes on Himalaya Way in Aurora caused by illegal fireworks

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

A brush fire near homes in Aurora was caused by illegal fireworks Monday night, investigators determined.

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Department and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office all responded to the 3800 block of S Himalaya Way, where firefighters battled a brush fire.

On Tuesday morning, Copter4 was above the area of the fire, where the burn scar was visible in the aftermath of the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5Ult_0gVGljpu00

According to South Metro Fire, the fire was 100% contained close to 9 p.m. Monday.

There were no injuries or damages to homes reported in this response.

Firefighters encourage the public to help prevent fires like these by avoiding the use of illegal fireworks.

Comments / 7

ryan f
6d ago

All fun and games until you hurt somebody. Alot of folks see the illegality of fireworks in a similar vein as vehicular speeding. At minimum, reduce the risk. Setup in a safer area, have a fire extinguisher, and cleanup afterwards. Burning down someone’s house isnt an acceptable collateral impact.

Reply
5
Colorado 1
6d ago

Just ban all of them. once again I'm shocked our apartment complex didn't go up in flames. If the show isn't by professionals then it shouldn't be happening.

Reply(1)
2
 

