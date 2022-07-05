Brush fire near homes on Himalaya Way in Aurora caused by illegal fireworks

A brush fire near homes in Aurora was caused by illegal fireworks Monday night, investigators determined.

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Department and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office all responded to the 3800 block of S Himalaya Way, where firefighters battled a brush fire.

On Tuesday morning, Copter4 was above the area of the fire, where the burn scar was visible in the aftermath of the fire.

According to South Metro Fire, the fire was 100% contained close to 9 p.m. Monday.

There were no injuries or damages to homes reported in this response.

Firefighters encourage the public to help prevent fires like these by avoiding the use of illegal fireworks.