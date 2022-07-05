Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Could Be the End of the Road for Chris Pratt's Star Lord in the MCU

When the Avengers first assembled 10 years ago, many would have pegged Iron Man or Captain America as the heroes with the most longevity. As it turns out, the God of Thunder is the first Marvel character to headline four solo films, with Thor: Love and Thunder set to release this week. It also marks eight movie appearances — not counting cameos or post-credit scenes — for Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, trailing Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark by just one movie. Whether or not Thor is the “strongest Avenger” is a lengthy debate, but he’s undoubtedly one of the most popular. However, the version of the character set to appear in Taika Waititi’s sequel wasn’t always the self-aware, self-deprecating fixture he is today.

