Tucked away in the pale gray stone buildings of the Denver Design District on South Broadway,. is keeping the ovens hot, cooking up some of the best bread and pastries in the city. It's taken over the space that was previously the Art Institute of Colorado’s culinary school, sharing the building with a few other local brands, including Pint’s Peak ice cream and Leven Deli’s bread team. Now, Rebel Bread is inviting bread enthusiasts into its kitchen for an up-close look at where it all happens during its Bakery Factory Tours.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO