Shirley McCray

CHURCH HILL - Benjamin "Ben" Daniel Stevens, 73, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Ben was born in Church Hill, TN in 1948. He was drafted into the Vietnam War and was a decorated Veteran including the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He worked for Little and Adams Company servicing Eastman. Ben's hobbies included working on cars, model cars, fishing, and watching wrestling. His real passion though was his family, he was a loving father, grandfather, and soul mate. He will be greatly missed by many.
