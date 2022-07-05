Shirley McCray

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Barbara Ann Horton, 84, is continuing her life’s journey in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Barbara passed away peacefully at Holston Valley Medical Center on July 6, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap and served as a secretary at Lonesome Pine Hospital for 35 years. She attended many churches in the area and was of the Baptist Faith. She had a big heart and was a friend to so many, always trying to help those in need.

BIG STONE GAP, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO