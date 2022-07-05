ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Shirley McCray

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Shirley McCray, 75, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Born in Blackwater, Virginia on October 5, 1946, a daughter of the late Jim and Pearl Speers, she resided in this area her...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Bernell Crussell

JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell of Jonesborough TN, went to her heavenly home on Saturday July 2, 2022, after an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church, 153 Eastern Star Ext, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Rose and Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Charlotte Kathrine Cutshall Forester

JOHNSON CITY - Charlotte Kathrine Cutshall Forester, 77, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022. Charlie was a native of Fall Branch, TN. Charlie worked at ITT North in Gray, TN, Commercial Credit of Johnson City, and retired from the City of Florence, SC where she worked in Probate Court for the last 31 years. She was a very kind and caring soul; she would help anyone she could. She will be sorely missed by many.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Lee Stapleton

HALLS - Dorothy Lee Stapleton, 96, of Halls, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on July 4, 2022. She was born October 10, 1925 in Concord, NC. She was educated in the city schools of Concord and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC with a BSSA degree. After graduation, she was employed at Tennessee Eastman Company for several years.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bobby Joe Carroll

KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 9, 2022, at Rock Springs United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Elder Scott Tipton officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Rock Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Robert Wolfe

FALL BRANCH - Robert Wolfe, 81, of Fall Branch, TN passed away July 4, 2022. Robert was born in Dante, VA but he had lived most of his life in Bristol, TN and Fall Branch, TN. He loved reading, painting, and traveling. Robert retired from the City of Kingsport. He...
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jason Kiser McLain

Jason Kiser McLain, age 49, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Jason had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the last 2 years. He was a graduate of Volunteer High School and was an honors graduate of Walter’s State Community College with a degree in criminal justice. Jason will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving individual and a forever “parrot head.” His love of music took him to many musical venues. He was animal lover and enjoyed spending time with his new Blue Heeler puppy, Gus.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Faye Thacker

SURGOINSVILLE - Linda Faye Thacker, 76, of Surgoinsville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Church Hill from 5:00-7:00pm. A Service will follow the visitation at 7:00pm with Pastor Daryle Houseright officiating and Craig and Donna Seabolt providing music.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sullivan West High School#N Boone Street
Kingsport Times-News

'Baby' the swan is missing from Fort Patrick Henry Lake

KINGSPORT — Three weeks ago a newcomer arrived in town, fresh from Florida. Her name is Baby. She rode from Florida in the back of a pickup truck, and her first night in town she was kept in a pin. She’s about two years old. And now she’s...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Murrell Cording

JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy Murrell Cording entered into rest on July 5th, 2022 at Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City, Tennessee. Dorothy was born in Bogart, Georgia on October 25th, 1935. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a strong, godly woman who loved traveling and decorating.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey

KINGSPORT - Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, July 3, 2022 following a lengthy illness. She was born April 1942 to the late Robert and Georgia Carmony Orr in Jonesville, VA. Thelma was a lifelong United Methodist and was a member...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Charles Cole (W.C.)

KINGSPORT - William Charles Cole (W.C.), 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 3, 2022 after a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm – 6:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Sunnyside Baptist Church. A service will follow with Dr. Bill Sims and Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating. A graveside service will take place at 10:00am on Friday, July 8, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Military graveside rites will be presented by the American Legion 3/265.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Barbara Ann Horton

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Barbara Ann Horton, 84, is continuing her life’s journey in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Barbara passed away peacefully at Holston Valley Medical Center on July 6, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap and served as a secretary at Lonesome Pine Hospital for 35 years. She attended many churches in the area and was of the Baptist Faith. She had a big heart and was a friend to so many, always trying to help those in need.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Town Mountain set for Abingdon show ahead of album release

ABINGDON, Va. — Town Mountain has traveled through more than just festivals and shows across the U.S. in the past few years. They’ve also made their way through a musical transformation taking them from a bluegrass foundation to a folk and honky tonk combination. “Our original love was...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dickenson dealing his cards on his future

BRISTOL, Va. — Anthony “Cole” Dickenson is starting a new adventure. The 23-year-old will be at a craps table, hustling players along who will be shooting at the brand new Hard Rock Casino for the first time. By day, he’s a grocery store manager; by night, he’s...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Vote for My Son

ELIZABETHTON — Political campaigns have a way of creating a rift in even the strongest of friendships. In Carter County, the race for sheriff is usually one of the hottest races on the ballot. But this year’s contest involves two families who have worked together and gone through hardships together for several decades.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Protesters gather at City Hall to demand suspension of JCPD Chief Turner

Protesters gathered outside the Municipal and Safety Building Thursday night during the Johnson City Commission’s meeting to demand action against Chief of Police Karl Turner. Turner is being sued in federal court, along with Johnson City and its police department, by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl. Dahl...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Humane Society starts pledge fund for mutilated cat

ROGERSVILLE — Almost three weeks after having both of his front legs severely injured, the mutilated cat brought to the Hawkins County Humane Society is improving, and community members have pledged more than $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. The kitten was rescued by and...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Benjamin "Ben" Daniel Stevens

CHURCH HILL - Benjamin "Ben" Daniel Stevens, 73, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Ben was born in Church Hill, TN in 1948. He was drafted into the Vietnam War and was a decorated Veteran including the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He worked for Little and Adams Company servicing Eastman. Ben's hobbies included working on cars, model cars, fishing, and watching wrestling. His real passion though was his family, he was a loving father, grandfather, and soul mate. He will be greatly missed by many.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Casino team rally event celebrates Hard Rock Bristol employees

BRISTOL — Driving to the center of the Bristol Motor Speedway track looked more like a party than a work event. But for the hundreds of future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol employees at the track on Wednesday, it was exactly both. The Bristol Casino — Future Home...
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy