The new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion has already sold two million copies. Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is an excellent expansion for one of the year's best PC releases, and has seen Steam's playercounts for the game go through the roof. Our review said that "Monster Hunter Rise is as good as this series has ever been, and Sunbreak is much more of the same" (even if it is a bit of a tough nut.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO