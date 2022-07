Looking for a phone around 20,000? Check out this deal from Realme for their Realme 9 Pro Plus smartphone. Realme 9 Pro Plus in its 8GB RAM 128GB internal storage variant is available for as low as Rs. 21,999 on Flipkart (opens in new tab). You can also get this phone for Rs. 20,999 if you have an HDFC bank credit card or debit card. But there's a catch. You can only get this phone at this price on prepaid orders, and not on cash on delivery orders.

