Ex-Middlesbrough star Marten de Roon trolls typical footballer-on-holiday post with hilarious Photoshop

By Joshua Mbu
 4 days ago
EX-MIDDLESBROUGH star Marten de Roon has trolled fellow footballers for their holiday posts with a hilarious photoshop.

June to July is the time where footballers enjoy some time off and jet around the world on lavish holidays.

De Roon posted a photoshop of himself on the beach Credit: Twitter / @Dirono
The former Middlesbrough player had fans in fits with photo Credit: Getty

They then fill their social media pages with pictures of their adventures - but not Atalanta star De Roon.

The 31-year-old says he was told by his management to post a holiday snap so his Instagram wouldn't look so formal.

De Roon's Instagram is filled with professional pictures from games.

Instead, the midfielder photoshopped a poorly overlayed picture of himself on a beach next to a deckchair and palm trees.

He tweeted: "My management told me to post a holiday photo so my Instagram wouldn’t look formal with all professional photos.

"So: lovely holiday time. Can’t wait to get back and start the new season!"

De Roon regularly provides laughs on Twitter, posting memes or using funny captions.

And his latest post has been well received by his fans, with one replying: "Marten, you really are the funniest footballer on Twitter."

De Roon is a comedian on Twitter Credit: Twitter / @Dirono

Another jokingly replied: "Nice to see you enjoying the beach."

De Roon is enjoying success in Italy with Atalanta.

He's a regular in Atalanta's team, which consistently competes for the Champions League places.

It's a stark difference to the time he spent with Middlesbrough, which saw the club be relegated from the Premier League in 2017.

