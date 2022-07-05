From the Hodags to the Robins: Antigo tabs Shaun Smith as boys basketball coach

Buy Now Former Rhinelander assistant coach Shaun Smith has been named the new varsity head coach for the Antigo boys basketball team. Contributed

The Antigo Red Robins boys basketball program has a new leader, and he comes from an unlikely source.

The Antigo High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of Rhinelander Hodags assistant coach Shaun Smith as the varsity boys coach. He replaces Cory Reetz, who stepped down from the position in April.

Smith, who served under the successful Derek Lemmens for the past three seasons, has over 10 years of coaching experience in Rhinelander at multiple levels. He is a native of Blue River, Wis. and a Riverdale High School alum.

Smith attended college at UW-Marathon where he played on the basketball team for two years.

While he is not an alumni of either high school, Smith appreciates the rivalry as he makes the transition from a Hodag to a Red Robin, which accomplishes a long term goal.

“I am excited,” he said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to be a head coach. Coach Lemmens isn’t going anywhere fast and I was exploring opportunities, this one came up and it was my chance to lead a high school program.”

Just don’t think the Antigo-Rhinelander game won’t mean a little something extra to the Robins’ new top man, even if there’s a little trepidation.

“I don’t know how much I’m looking forward to it the next couple years,” Smith explained. “I know a lot of kids in the program and they’re great kids. After a few years when I don’t know the Rhinelander players as well, the nerves will be a little less. It will be interesting to battle them for sure.”

With a daughter still in high school in Rhinelander, Smith plans to remain a resident of the north, at least for now. His day job at Printpack, which includes several days of remote work, gives him the flexibility he needs to commute south and put in the necessary time to run a successful program.

The regional proximity therefore was one of the reasons Antigo became the right fit for Smith, but it was just one of many.

“Kids are kids, whether they are from Rhinelander or Antigo,” he said. “When going for the Antigo job I knew there was a rich tradition. When I first came to the northwoods, the Rhinelander-Antigo rivalry was strong and both teams were at the top of the conference. I”m familiar with coach Mielke and coach Shaw and they success they had in Antigo. It’s a great basketball town. If you work hard and can bring a winning team or a team that at leasts works hard, plays hard and plays together, they will support you.”

It won’t be easy trying to walk in the shoes of John Mielke and Jesse Shaw. Mielke spent eight seasons at the helm in the 1990s, won two Wisconsin Valley Conference championships and took the Red Robins to the State Tournament in 1995.

Shaw was the head coach in Antigo for 11 seasons, winning four Great Northern Conference titles and leading his team to State in 2010, where he ironically faced off with Mielke’s Appleton East team.

One advantage Smith has is familiarity with the Robins’ returning players for the upcoming season.

“I know most of the kids coming back, a lot of the seniors played as juniors,” he said. “I think it’s a good fit and a good match.”

Despite the Robins’ rich tradition, Smith takes over a program that has fallen on hard times in recent years. Antigo has suffered four straight losing seasons, all coming since the departure of Shaw, including just five wins the past two years.

The Robins’ last conference title came a decade ago.

“The program has been in better places,” Smith said. “However, with our current varsity group we have some pieces. We have some size, some athleticism, we’re going to have to work on our skill, but we have some pieces in place to compete. I don’t know about winning a conference championship year one, but I think we can compete every night, play hard and make teams work to beat us. I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Smith has jumped right into the position, involving himself in the team’s offseason work. He was hired on a Monday and Tuesday night was in the gym with the players, and was impressed with not only the turnout, but the attitude.

“I was overwhelmed with how excited the guys are,” he said. “You can tell they are eager to work. We had a great open gym. I sat back and evaluated. They did good, there’s promise.”

As far as what Smith plans to run on the court, the self-described “Xs and Os guy” will implement what makes sense for the group he has. His initial team could run a lot of the motion offense that coach Lemmens favored in Rhinelander.

“I’m not a guy that’s going to have a particular offense and say we have to run this all the way down to fifth grade,” he explained. “It’s going to be more about matching the personnel and learning concepts and spacing at the younger levels.”

On defense, it’s a similar philosophy.

“I think every good team has to be able to play man-to-man,” Smith said. “I like sprinkling in some zone. I’m familiar with the matchup zone that coach Lemmens ran, but in the bones of it I believe you have to be able to play man to man. We will play both.”

Smith is also excited to work with the youth levels, noting that Lemmens had a commitment to the youth program in Rhinelander unlike any other coach he has seen.

“I’m excited to meet our youth coaches,” he said. “Recruit some more youth coaches, that’s where it starts.”

And while the start of Smith’s Antigo career may not initially be judged by wins and losses, he knows what measuring sticks will be in place as he attempts to build a program back from the bottom up.

“From year to year, you never know,” he said. “I’ve seen teams go from three wins to 18 one season to the next. Nothing is impossible, but nothing’s guaranteed. Any team, even the very best, are not measured by wins and losses but by where they are compared to day one and where did the journey take them and where did it end.”

The Great Northern Conference is a strong basketball league no doubt, one that has become stronger top-to-bottom. Northland Pines brings a lot back from a second place squad a year ago. Medford will be strong again as will defending champ Mosinee. Rhinelander, Lakeland and Antigo have pieces and Tomahawk is well-coached. The Robins will certainly be battle-tested come season’s end as Smith begins what he hopes is a climb back to the top of the GNC.

But that’s not necessarily the number one goal.

“For me it’s all about the basketball culture,” Smith added. “I’m an outsider looking in, so I don’t know exactly what’s gone on the last few years, what I do gather is some of that fire, some of that culture has been lost and I would like to see it get back to the days of coach Shaw and coach Mielke. Just compete, I think we can be right there. I know at points there has been a lot of passion for Antigo basketball in this community, and that’s my number one goal, to get back to that.”

And to think it might be a former Rhinelander Hodag that does it.