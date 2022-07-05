City of Sun Prairie provides update on Pheasant Run-Joshua Circle road project

Buy Now File

City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson provided this update for the Pheasant Run Subdivision - Joshua Circle Project as of July 5:

MAJOR WAY: The contractor will be finishing up storm sewer today and July 6 then working on removals beginning at the dead end and working north.

QUEENS STREET - RING STREET: The contractor will be finishing up the storm sewer today and July 6 on Queens and Ring then working on removals the rest of the week.

HARVARD DRIVE - DOVER STREET: The contractor will be building road (excavating to sub-grade and placing crushed aggregate base course) all week.

Individuals with questions or concerns should contact Christenson by email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.