The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce once again are partnering to promote July 7-17 as the 2022 Hoover Restaurant Week. This year’s Restaurant Week is being held in conjunction with The World Games, which Mayor Frank Brocato said is fitting because as people from all over the world are coming into town, “you can get the food of the world right here in Hoover, Alabama.”

HOOVER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO