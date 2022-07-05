ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many won’t rely on virtual services after COVID, poll finds

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides, according to a new poll, even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future. Close to half...

