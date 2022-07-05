Many won’t rely on virtual services after COVID, poll finds

While real-time payments account for just 2% of all corporate payments sent and 1.3% of corporate payments received, the benefits of real-time payments are catching the attention of a growing number of corporate treasurers and billing and payment executives. Among those companies already engaged with real-time payments, nearly 75% expect to increase the payments they receive in real time during the next year, and 69% say they expect to make more real-time payments. Already, 15% of surveyed businesses with annual revenues between $50 million and $1 billion say they either make or receive payments in real time, and this figure is nearly 86% among the largest of these businesses — those with annual revenues between $500 million and $1 billion.

