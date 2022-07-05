Former 'Mr. South Carolina Football' receives top honor from USFL
By Thomas Grant Jr.
coladaily.com
3 days ago
Matthew Colburn was a state championship running back and “Mr. South Carolina Football” at Dutch Fork High School. He’s now added USFL Sportsman of the Year honors to his resume. The Philadelphia Stars’ running back received the honor June 25 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton,...
Ten members of the Pittsburgh Passion women’s football team have been picked to play in the 2022 Xenith All-American Game on Sunday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. First-team All-Americans are strong safety Devon Peace, defensive back Rebecca Ehrgood, defensive ends Kim Zubovic and Kaitlyn...
If you grew up in a family with brothers or sisters, you understand the competitive dynamic between siblings. Now, imagine if you can, not only siblings but identical twins. Then imagine that these identical twins are two highly-touted high school football players who just won a state championship last fall.
AKRON, Ohio — The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Akron's Firestone Country Club won't officially begin until Thursday. But at least one prominent golfer in the Akron tournament has already provided a highlight. In a video posted to Twitter by Akron native, New Club Golf CEO and The Bag...
CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion native Randy Gradishar is among the 54 seniors, coaches, and contributors to move one step closer to election as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Gradishar, a 1970 graduate of Champion High School was the centerpiece of the...
AKRON, Ohio – Zac Brown Band will bring its upbeat sounds to a city in turmoil on Friday. The popular country band performs at Archbishop Hoban’s Dowed Field in Akron to benefit the Wentz Family Foundation children’s charity. But the city’s current circumstances aren’t lost on the band members.
Jarrett Logistics will be holding an event later this month at its Orrville headquarters featuring NASCAR driver Josh Berry, driving icon Dale Jarrett and racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. The free event will take place July 28th, from 4-7pm. In addition to things like ice cream, music and autographs, racing fans will also have an opportunity to get an up close look at the Jarrett Car that Berry races on NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. The event will be highlighted by an hour-long Q&A session between Jarrett and Earnhardt Jr.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A landmark Canton restaurant is closing for good. Lindsey’s on West Tusc near I-77 will call Sunday July 17 its last day. No specific reason is given for the closing, but restaurant operators had said a few months back that they were looking for a new location, with the current lease expiring.
CANTON, Ohio — An inmate is still at-large after he escaped from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center on the Fourth of July, according to News 5 media partner The Canton Repository. Officers were told that a 19-year-old Canton man escaped before 4 a.m. from the center located on...
AKRON, Ohio — President Joe Biden's comments on potential federal involvement in the shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron police Wednesday during a visit to Cleveland came the same day Walker’s family attorney walked back statements about the gun found in his car. More than one week...
AKRON, Ohio -- The police killing of Jayland Walker in Akron last week has drawn comparisons to the seminal 2012 police chase in Cleveland where 13 officers fired 137 gunshots and killed an unarmed couple. In both instances, police officers, reporting a gunshot from a car, chased it at high...
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed early Tuesday. According to Canton police, officers were called to the home in the 600 block of Arlington Ave. SW around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found Ishjion Taylor. Taylor is...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police and the county coroner’s office continue investigating the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend. A coroner’s investigator says little Malakhi Williams was on a tricycle on Second Street when he was run down by an SUV apparently backing up from his driveway.
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Fried chicken is always a hit. American families are on the move a lot these days -- whether shuttling the kids to swim lessons or day camp. In between errands and Zoom meetings, who doesn’t want a break from a hot kitchen?. Once reserved for special occasions...
There’s no shortage of authentic Italian eats in the Mahoning Valley. “In the late 1800s, Italian immigrants began to arrive in the Mahoning Valley, settling in places like Youngstown, Warren, Lowellville and Niles. They brought with them their culture, and an abundance of food – including pasta. That food has become a staple of restaurants everywhere, including in Trumbull County,” wrote Valley native Vince Guerrieri in 2018, when covering Trumbull County’s Italian Food Trail for TourismOhio.
AKRON, Ohio — To those who knew him, the last 30 days of Jayland Walker’s life are a tale of contradictions. The countdown begins in late May with wedding plans erased when Jaymeisha Beasley, his high school sweetheart and fiancée, died in a violent car crash. SUBSCRIBE:...
MOGADORE, Ohio — A drug search operation turned into a rescue mission of dozens of animals at a home in Mogadore on Tuesday, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, officers from the Mogadore Police Department and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant...
A 26-year-old woman from Akron, Ohio, was struck by a bullet that came from across the lake in front of her home and through her front window while she was relaxing on the couch, 3News WKYC reports. Akron police arrived at Chelsea Jones’ house around 11:55 p.m. Monday, where they found Jones with a gunshot wound to the head. “It appears the bullet came through the front window,” according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators ultimately found bullet casings on a boat dock near the Summit Lake Community Center, located on the other side of the lake. Jones later died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon after being taken to a hospital. Akron police and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate the incident.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of the theft that took place on June 26 at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. Police said that the woman entered the airport and stole luggage from a carousel. The suspect arrived in a black...
Jeff Kinsbach was one of the area’s top media celebrities in the 70s-90, when he and his partner Flash Ferenc hosted the top-rated WMMS morning show. He went on to work at WONE in Akron, and then retired in 2020 after nearly 50 years on the air. He and...
Comments / 0