ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How to clean vertical blinds in five simple steps

By Catherine Micallef
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XhQL_0gVGfgpd00

VERTICAL blinds are a must during summer, to help keep the inside of your home cool and block the warmer temperatures outside.

If your blinds got a bit dirty by time, this is how to clean them.

How to clean vertical blinds

Before you start cleaning your blinds, it is important to determine from which material they are made of.

If you have wooden vertical blinds, then they cannot be cleaned using the five-step guide that we will show you.

On the other hand, if you have fabric vertical blinds, you can either use this method or else they can also be washed in a washing machine.

Before cleaning your blinds, it's best that you first check the cleaning instructions to make sure that you do not ruin their quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsM7e_0gVGfgpd00
You can clean your vertical blinds in five simple steps Credit: Getty - Contributor

To clean your fabric vertical blinds, make sure that you have the following supplies along with some soap and warm water:

  • A microfibre cloth
  • A vacuum cleaner with brush attachment
  • A sponge
  • Towels

READ MORE ON CLEANING HACKS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXh4G_0gVGfgpd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clyy3_0gVGfgpd00

Once you have all that ready, you can now start following our five-step guide to clean your vertical blinds.

1. Remove the blinds and clean the headrail

First you have to remove the blinds from the headrail and this will allow you to deep clean that too.

Normally the blinds will be attached by hooks to the headrail, so just unhook those and lay them down flat.

With a microfibre cloth, clean your headrail and if you have some silicone spray, feel free to dash some over it.

2. Dust your blinds

Using a microfibre cloth, dust off the blinds laid out flat in front of you.

Move the cloth from top to bottom and make sure not to go over areas you already cleaned or else you'll cover them with dust again.

To make sure that you got rid of all the dust, you can use your vacuum cleaner with the brush attachement.

Run over them with the vacuum clean from top to bottom and make sure that they are all clear of any dust.

3. Wash the blind in water

To wash your blinds with water, you can either do so in a washing machine or else just fill up a bathtub with warm water.

If you're washing your blinds in the bathtub, simply fill it with warm water and some soap or detergent.

Make sure that the soap is suitable for gentle fabrics.

If you have any dirty spots on your blinds, grab a sponge and soapy water and clean them away.

Do not use bleach on your blinds because this might damage the material.

On the other hand, if you're using a stain remover, first test it out on an area which cannot be seen once the blinds are attached to the headrail again, to ensure whether it is suitable to use on the blinds or not.

The stain remover might also come with instructions which will indicate on what and on what not it can be used.

If you're washing your blinds in the, roll them up and dash them in a pillow case first to prevent them from fraying or getting damaged.

Use a washing setting for delicate fabrics - it should not exceed 30 degrees - and also use a gentle washing detergent.

The blinds might also come with instruction on how to wash them in the washing machine.

4. Let the blinds dry

Now that you have washed up your blinds, it's time for them to dry.

Lay them out flat and let them naturally dry and if you want to dry up even faster, you can use a hair dryer on a cool setting to help make the process faster.

Do not hang the blinds or else they might lose their shape and to not even think about putting them in the tumble dryer.

Its heat is too much for the blinds to handle and it can damage them.

5. Hang your blinds again

Once your blinds are completely dry, you can hang them back on the headrail.

Now you have fresh and clean blinds to create a better atmosphere around your home.

How to remove mould from vertical blinds?

It is recommended that you use lemon juice to remove mould from vertical blinds.

Lemon is one of the best natural ingredients for cleaning.

Spray lemon juice or a white vinegar cleaning solution over the moulded areas and clean them over with a microfibre cloth.

This should see the mould disappear from your blinds and leave them looking fresh.

Cleaning hacks and tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDoiy_0gVGfgpd00

Here are some tips to help you clean your home like a pro:

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Clean Your Window Air Conditioner This Summer

The hottest months of the year are here and staying cool at home is becoming a priority. That means having a window air conditioner is a life-saver. All of that heavy-duty use can really take a toll on your AC unit, though. In order to keep your window air conditioner in good working order, it's important to clean it regularly. By keeping your air conditioner clean, you'll prevent mold and mildew from growing inside and get more long-term value out of your appliance. Plus, a well-maintained window AC unit uses less energy than a dirty one.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blind#Mould
SPY

Clean Your Teeth With an Eco-Friendly Toothbrush That Helps Clean Up the Environment

Click here to read the full article. Each year, millions of tons of plastic leak into our oceans, making water uninhabitable for wildlife and destroying coral reefs. One of the biggest culprits is toothbrushes, with the non-recyclable plastic models that dominate the world’s bathrooms creating a massive environmental disaster. Thankfully, many companies are making eco-friendly, biodegradable options. The most common material used for eco-friendly toothbrushes is bamboo. Bamboo is strong, naturally antimicrobial, doesn’t require fertilizer, re-generates on its own and grows up to two feet per day, making it a sustainable resource. Some toothbrushes use plant-based ingredients to create a brush...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Beat-Up Dresser Is Unrecognizable After a Sleek $75 Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes, the best, most memorable feature of a piece of furniture or decor is the story behind it. In the case of this side table, revamped by furniture flipper Michelle McRae (@shellychicboutique), she said one of the best parts of the process was meeting the man who was getting rid of the old piece and showing him the finished result.
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

12 Flowering Shrubs That Bloom All Summer

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Flowering shrubs are one of the easiest ways to liven up your landscape. And shrubs that bloom all summer—with zero...
GARDENING
The US Sun

I was given a free sofa so turned it into some outdoor furniture instead, people are surprised by how great it looks

GARDEN furniture isn't cheap. But one woman has come up with a genius way to create some outdoor seating for the summer, for a fraction of the price. Jade Marie Faulkner posted her transformation on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook, explaining that she'd got two sofas for free from someone who was giving them away.
INTERIOR DESIGN
AOL Corp

6 plants and flowers that will attract hummingbirds to your garden

Hummingbirds might be tiny, but they have hearty appetites and get their fill from a myriad of plant species found in gardens. In fact, it is thought that many plants, particularly narrow and tubular varieties, have evolved over time to accommodate their long, slender bills. "Some flowers are so narrow, they can only be pollinated by hummingbirds!" says Paddy Cunningham, birding expert at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Gin Lee

Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone

Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone/Gin Lee. Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone. Propagating plant clippings is one thing most gardeners like doing because it saves us money and also keeps our plants true. What do I mean by keeping the plants true? When you propagate a plant, it means that the plant that you've taken the clipping from will stay true to the original plant. With stem cuttings, each new plant will duplicate its parent plant. So if you have a favorite plant, it's nice to take several clippings from it and propagate it.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
575K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy