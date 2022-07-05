ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brides Will Love Chanel’s Haute Hair Bow

By Hannah Coates
 3 days ago
Whether you're preparing to walk down the aisle, compiling a moodboard...

Zoe Saldaña Brought Ease to Couture Week at the Dior Show

Haute Couture shows are typically when designers and their guests pull out all the stops: more tulle, more embroidery, more drama. Dior is certainly no exception, but this season the clothes whispered rather than shouted. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest runway was inspired by the work of Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko and the Tree of Life. Feminine, elegant, and understated before you looked closely at the details, the collection offered a bit of reprieve among the melee. Channeling that spirit in the front row was Zoe Saldaña, who took in the crisp white dresses and intricate lacework in an equally romantic ensemble. “I truly can’t pick one favorite look from the show; they were all incredible,” she says. “I was in awe of each garment’s precise silhouette and all the unique textures on display.”
Crop Tops, Doc Martens, and Miniskirts? This Is a Whole New Natalie Portman

At 41, and with a string of Hollywood films under her belt—not to mention an Oscar, two Golden Globes, and a BAFTA—Natalie Portman knows how to dress for the spotlight. Frothy gowns were once her go-to, but recently, the mother of two has orchestrated something of a style reboot. Currently promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman has brought a fresh, youthful energy to her appearances—crop tops and Doc Martens included.
Marie Claire

The 32 Best Smocked Dresses To Wear All Summer Long

I don’t know about you, but comfort is at the top of my list when it comes to finding the best summer dress. Sure, I could deal with zippers, ties, and buttons, but why would I want to do that when the temperature is downright scorching and I’m nearly always in a rush? Enter my need to find the best smocked dress on the market. The trend has been taking over my social media feeds for summer 2022, so I rounded up a list of the very best ones to pick up and wear for the rest of the season.
Get Ready With Offset as He Goes to Balenciaga Couture

Offset is a bonafide Balenciaga darling. He’s sat front row at their shows, starred in their lookbooks, and has even taken adorable family photos in the looks. This season was no different. The rapper was invited to attend the Balenciaga couture show, a hot ticket in the City of Lights which included a megawatt guest list and an equally legendary cast (hello, Kim Kardashian! Nicole Kidman! Naomi! ). For such a major event, a major look was needed.
Harper's Bazaar

At Paris Couture, Anyone Can Be A Snob

Maybe the most curious contradiction about fashion right now is its status as a pillar of popular culture—something that anyone can follow or even participate in, like sports—and the simultaneous obsession among the culture at large with couture, the most rarefied (and arguably outmoded) niche of the industry. Right now, Balenciaga is trending on Twitter (in large part because celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian walked in the show–but more on that later this week). And much of my Instagram feed has been dominated over the past few days by dissections of the couture collections showing this week in Paris—it’s the Fall 2022 season—by armchair fashion enthusiasts. Some of these commentators have likely never even been to a fashion show, and will never be in a position to acquire a couture garment. But there’s a real passion for, uh, fashion, in terms of inquisition, analysis, and sourcing reference material. So fashion right now is democratic in reach and yet snobbish in taste. Anyone, in other words, can be a snob!
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & It’s on Sale Now Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale! But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate...
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans. This was the first of many events on the...
whowhatwear

My Vibe for Summer Is Non-Fussy, so I'm Living in These 6 Brands

Maybe it's just me, but every year the moment summer hits my tolerance for fussy fashion plummets. I love a chic-but-impractical trend as much as the next fashion person, but there's something about the leisurely summer months and warm temps that tanks my threshold for complicated pieces. Blame the pandemic and two years of comfort dressing, but this year it's hitting especially hard. As much as I love the current trends like cutouts and platforms, there's just no part of me that wants to wear them at the moment.
Nicole Kidman Shuts Down the Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris. But let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante were her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner—a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
NYLON

These 6 Vintage Sellers Are Dressing Celebrities On & Off The Red Carpet

“Being able to repurpose something, especially on the red carpet, holds a lot of power.”. When celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Bella Hadid in a 1959 Christian Dior dress for the Prince’s Trust Gala in April, it felt as though the stars had profoundly aligned. “It was the small window where Yves Saint Laurent designed for Christian Dior. It’s just this stunning, classic black 1950s dress and it was Law’s first time working with Bella, so it was just this magical moment,” says Brynn Jones, owner of the sought-after Los Angeles-based store Aralda Vintage, from whom Roach acquired the dress. “Vintage is so special. I save certain things for the right time and it felt like the perfect moment.”
brides.com

21 Rhinestone Wedding Dresses for the Radiant Bride

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. From the engagement ring to the perfect bridal shoes, there are plenty of opportunities to shimmer and shine throughout the wedding process. If you’re a big fan of bling, though, there’s no better way to showcase your sparkling style than with a rhinestone wedding dress. The vice president and general merchandising manager at David’s Bridal, Heather McReynolds, says this scintillating option is having a big moment in bridal fashion, so if you’ve ever dreamed of being draped in diamonds (or at least accents that look like diamonds) on your big day, now’s the time!
Page Six

The 10 best celebrity-inspired diamond stud earrings to shop now

Tell me about it, stud. Gleaming hoops and dramatic drops have their time and place — but when it comes to classic everyday earrings, you can’t beat a pair of diamond studs. So it’s no surprise the wear-with-everything style’s long been a celebrity favorite; Meghan Markle even sported Cartier studs at her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. These simple yet sparkling earrings also regularly pop up on the red carpet, with Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Zendaya and Ariana Grande among the many A-listers who’ve picked them for major appearances over the years. And while studs might seem a “safe” choice, even daring dressers...
Marie Claire

Vionic Is Transforming Ocean-Bound Plastic Into Adorable Shoes

If you ask Marie Claire editors (and readers for that matter) what they want in a new pair of shoes, the answer will fall within the Venn diagram of chic, comfortable, and environmentally sustainable. And while plenty of fashion choices are stylishly on-trend, very few manage to also feel great and do right by the planet. But Vionic, the footwear brand already beloved for its super cute, wildly comfortable shoes, is also focused on helping the environment. As part of that mission, Vionic has announced a supporting partnership with PROTEUS™, the world’s most advanced underwater research facility and habitat, to develop a line of sustainable sneakers that will make your feet, and the planet, feel better.
Vogue Magazine

Lucy Williams Got Married in an Olive Grove on a Greek Island

I found the first month or so of being engaged a really stressful time. Everyone is dying to know where, how and when you’re going to get married and I had no clue. I’d definitely thought about what I didn’t want my wedding to be like, I just hadn’t thought as far as what I did want it to be like. Thankfully, we had a two-week trip to the Greek island of Andros planned where we could step away from the questions and external pressure (“You need to book bands and photographers at least a year in advance, just FYI”), for some blissed-out solitude and copious amounts of feta.
Us Weekly

Finally, a Natural Way to Noticeably Plump Your Lips

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Smile! Okay, now snap a photo. This is actually going to be your “before” picture. If you have dry, chapped, wrinkled or thin lips, we’re about to introduce you to the product that will produce your “after”!
Katie Holmes Brings Out the Ballet Flats for Summer

Ballet flats are officially back on trend. A go-to shoe in the Noughties for the likes of Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, and Amy Winehouse (to name a few), the ballet pump is being rediscovered for its combination of comfort and style. Plus, it’s easy to stash a pair in your handbag when switching from heels after a raucous night out.
Glamour

Katie Holmes Wore Her Chanel Purse With Baggy Chanel Denim

The savviest fashion collectors, including Katie Holmes—invest in Chanel bags. A recent study indicated that Chanel handbags are up there with traditional Chinese works of art and luxury watches as the products that “offer the best inflation protection.” The study noted that those designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld are the most sought-after, and can rise by 7% in value in normal times, and by as much as 17% in high-inflation years.
