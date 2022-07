NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee native who died serving his country in Pearl Harbor more than 80 years ago will be buried in Maryland this month. Seaman First Class William Brooks, of Cumberland Gap, will soon be flown into BWI Airport. His body will be escorted on July 16 to Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, Maryland—the town where his family now lives.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO