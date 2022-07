WPCNR REALTY REALITY. From the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. July 7, 2022:. While the perfect storm of low inventory, rising interest rates and persistent inflation have certainly had their impact, the lower Hudson River Valley and greater New York City Suburban real estate markets have continued to show remarkable resiliency in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

