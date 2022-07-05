ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

wnax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey “Jaws” Chestnut put a protester in a chokehold while gobbling his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of...

wnax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Women destroy New York restaurant in dispute over sauce, report says

Three women in New York have been reportedly arrested and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after destroying a local restaurant and attacking workers in a dispute over payment for extra fry sauce. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez of Bel Fries on the Lower East Side of Manhattan told Univision.Mr Nuñez recorded video of part of the incident, which took place around 4 am on July 4.Now, Pearl Ozoria of Manhattan and Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson of Brooklyn are all facing criminal charges. According to Univision, the three women destroyed computers, a cash register, and other items inside the restaurant. At least one worker reportedly went to the hospital to treat their injuries following the rampage. The Bowery Buggie reported that Bel Fries courted controversy in the midst of its opening in July 2020 by throwing a large party while New York City was still in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown. Just another typical day in NYC pic.twitter.com/vcnz2YQnp0— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2022
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Westfield, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Mashed

The Real Reason Joey Chestnut Didn't Beat His Hotdog Eating Record

Lean, mean, hotdog hoovering machine Joey Chestnut has a record of wolfing down 76 hotdogs in ten minutes, according to Sports Illustrated. This makes the original champion James Mullen, who won on Independence Day in 1916 per Smithsonian Magazine, look like a delicate flower. July 4, 2021 also marked Chestnut's 14th victory at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which was on par with tennis champion Rafael Nadal's French Open wins for most championship titles in a single event: ESPN even went as far as tweeting a picture of Chestnut with a tray full of hotdogs next to Nadal holding the trophy after his victory.
TENNIS
Benzinga

From Frankfurters To Chokeholds: How Joey Chestnut Won Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Legendary hot dog eater Joey Chestnut won the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 15th time, but this year's victory included a twist — of the neck. During the July 4 celebration in Coney Island, Brooklyn, a person protesting against the treatment of factory farm animals stormed the stage carrying a poster that read "Expose Smithfield's Deathstar" while sporting a Darth Vader mask. The protester bumped into Chestnut as he was chowing down on the dogs.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest bettors refunded after fan incident

Nothing was going to stop Joey Chestnut from winning his 15th men's championship at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, N.Y., on the Fourth of July. Not even an exuberant protestor. Looking to make a wager on your favorite sporting event? Head on over to...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
Person
Miki Sudo

Comments / 0

Community Policy