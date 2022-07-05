Premier League international re-arrested on suspicion of two more rapes against different woman

A PREMIER League international footballer arrested on suspicion of rape has been re-arrested for two more attacks against a different woman.

The player, who is in his late 20s and is due to play at the World Cup in Qatar in November, was detained yesterday after six police cars swooped on a gated North London address.

Scotland Yard confirmed the footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken into custody and subsequently bailed until August.

He was quizzed for at least 15 hours over an alleged attack which is said to have taken place during a holiday in the Mediterranean last month when two further allegations came to light.

Cops today said the man had been further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape in 2021 against a different woman.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

"It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

"On 4 July, a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

"While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

"He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

The first woman in her 20s claimed she was raped during a sunshine break last month.

The alleged victim fled her five-star resort and flew home to her friends and family.

She spoke to police on her return to the UK - and on Sunday evening attended a police station to make a full statement.

She showed detectives photos that she claimed highlighted bruising on her body after the alleged attack.

Just hours later there was a huge police presence at the star's mansion before he was handcuffed.

Fellow footballers were said to be stunned by the claims, which swept Premier League stars' WhatsApp groups.

The club declined to comment.

It is unclear whether the internationally renowned star will now play in his club's pre-season fixture schedule.