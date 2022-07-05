ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League international re-arrested on suspicion of two more rapes against different woman

By Stephen Moyes, Imogen Braddick, Alice Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A PREMIER League international footballer arrested on suspicion of rape has been re-arrested for two more attacks against a different woman.

The player, who is in his late 20s and is due to play at the World Cup in Qatar in November, was detained yesterday after six police cars swooped on a gated North London address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvwQn_0gVGaI1M00
The football star was arrested on Monday Credit: Getty

Scotland Yard confirmed the footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken into custody and subsequently bailed until August.

He was quizzed for at least 15 hours over an alleged attack which is said to have taken place during a holiday in the Mediterranean last month when two further allegations came to light.

Cops today said the man had been further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape in 2021 against a different woman.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLVI2_0gVGaI1M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mcyr_0gVGaI1M00

"It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

"On 4 July, a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

"While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

"He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

The first woman in her 20s claimed she was raped during a sunshine break last month.

The alleged victim fled her five-star resort and flew home to her friends and family.

She spoke to police on her return to the UK - and on Sunday evening attended a police station to make a full statement.

She showed detectives photos that she claimed highlighted bruising on her body after the alleged attack.

Just hours later there was a huge police presence at the star's mansion before he was handcuffed.

Fellow footballers were said to be stunned by the claims, which swept Premier League stars' WhatsApp groups.

The club declined to comment.

It is unclear whether the internationally renowned star will now play in his club's pre-season fixture schedule.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape in north London

A Premier League and international footballer has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape. The 29-year-old, who has not been named, was taken into custody on Monday morning where he remains, as reported by the Telegraph. The Metropolitan Police told BBC Sport: "On 4 July, an allegation of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Scotland Yard#North London#Violent Crime#Metropolitan Police
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Richard Okorogheye death: Family reject apology from Met Police

The family of Richard Okorogheye has rejected an apology from the Met Police over failings in the handling of initial reports that he was missing. The body of the 19-year-old was found in Epping Forest, two weeks after he went missing from his home in west London, on 22 March 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man's fingerprints 'match those of US fugitive Nicholas Rossi'

A court has heard fingerprints taken from a man claiming to be a mistaken victim of extradition proceedings show he is US fugitive Nicholas Rossi. The man appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday using the name Arthur Knight and denied threatening hospital staff two days earlier. The court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ryan Harvey: Two men charged with murder after Blackpool assault

Two men have been charged with murder after a man died in hospital days after being assaulted. Ryan Harvey, 22, suffered a head injury in the altercation in Central Drive, Blackpool, on Saturday evening. He died on Tuesday. Lancashire Police said two men, aged 32 and 36, had been charged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Racist NHS mental health nurse is stuck off for telling colleagues that Asian men groom young women and are behind rise in acid attacks

An NHS nurse has been struck off for making a string of racist comments after she told colleagues that Asian males groom and carry out acid attacks. Sarah Hewston said Asian men then 'cry racist without taking any responsibility', leaving a colleague - who was Asian himself - speechless and in shock, a professional conduct committee heard.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
575K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy