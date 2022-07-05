ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

This Is The Best Comedy Club In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCC2U_0gVGZn9I00
Photo : Getty Images

Everyone needs a good laugh every once in a while. In fact, it's good for your health. While it can't cure all ailments, the Mayo Clinic notes that laughing can stimulate your organs, activate and relieve your stress response and soothe tension — which is probably why some say laughter is the best medicine. If you're looking for a laugh, we're here to help.

The Funny Bone Comedy Club in Columbus, Ohio, is just what the doctor ordered. It ranked no. 1 in both traveler ranking and favorites on Tripadvisor. Here's the history of the Funny Bone, from their website:

Most businesses intend to enter a new market with a bang. When The Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant arrive in a city, however, the sound heard was uproarious laughter. Co-Founders Mitch Kutash and Gerald Kubach opened the first Funny Bone in Pittsburgh, PA, after Gerald became enthralled with a comedy show. Years later, The Funny Bone has invaded over 25 markets and is still expanding today. The Funny Bone has been bringing nationally-recognized humorists to these clubs for over 30 years. Such superstars as Jerry Seinfeld, Rosanne Barr, Tim Allen, Drew Carey, Jim Breuer, Kathleen Madigan, John Pinette, DL Hughley, Gabriel Iglesias, Josh Blue, Ellen Degeneres and Dave Chappelle have dazzled crowds with their comedic genius. The Funny Bone also continues providing the freshest up-and-coming comedians, as well as developing local talent. The Funny Bone is a recognized pioneer in accommodating diverse community needs. From hosting numerous charitable functions, to being the gathering place for various corporate outings and meetings, to holding children's comedy and magic shows, The Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant has etched a permanent mark in comedic history.

The Funny Bone Comedy Club is located at 145 Easton Town Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Spin

All Hail Columbus, Ohio

Poser was the film that Loose Films founder Ori Segev and creative director Noah Dixon always wanted to make. In 2014, when both were 22 years old and new graduates of Denison University — a liberal arts college 30 minutes east of Columbus, Ohio — Segev and Dixon took to Columbus to relish in the city’s arts culture. Absorbing hole-in-the-wall music venues and a myriad of genres from folk to rap, the two cozied up to local musicians as budding filmmakers, quietly planning to give the underground music scene in the aptly named Discovery City its mainstream debut.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Butter Has Arrived in Columbus

More than a ton of butter has arrived at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, as sculptors will begin to prepare their creations for the fair's infamous annual butter display this weekend. The beloved butter sculptures return to the State Fair in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The last time...
COLUMBUS, OH
travelawaits.com

14 Restaurants In Columbus, Ohio Perfect For Outdoor Dining

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. Winters can be long in Ohio, making outdoor dining once the sun peeks out and days become long even more of an experience to treasure. If you have not been to Columbus in a while or have never even thought...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

Wahlburgers at Hollywood Casino to open this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Wahlburgers, the burger chain founded by actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, is opening this month inside Hollywood Casino. Marking the first Wahlburgers in central Ohio, the casual dining restaurant and bar chain will open July 18. Wahlburgers had announced...
GAMBLING
unioncountydailydigital.com

Say “Hi!” When You See….

First name and Initial: Susan W. Where one might see me: On stage performing, conducting the Union County Singsations, or directing the Avalon Children’s Choir. Favorite sports team: AFC Richmond coached by Ted Lasso. Best movie ever: Empire of the Sun (Drama), The Money Pit (Comedy), When Harry Met...
UNION COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Rockmill for Sale; Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. Coming to Ohio

Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Kathleen Madigan
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Jim Breuer
Person
Drew Carey
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
Person
Josh Blue
Person
John Pinette
Person
Dave Chappelle
earnthenecklace.com

Mackenzie Bart Leaving 10TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, July 8-10, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Check out these blog posts to plan your Summer Fun in Columbus!. Your Essential Guide to Summer in Columbus, Ohio. Free Fountains and Splash...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

11 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – June 2022

The highest rooftop bar in the Short North, doubling downs and plenty of sweet treats populate June’s list of restaurant openings. From tacos to southern food and over-the-top cookies, here’s what to add to your list of new spots to try in Central Ohio. Agave & Rye (Short...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Clubs#Comedy Show#Pittsburgh#Mayo Clinic#Dl Hughley
heathohio.org

Insider tips for the best vacation experience at Heath Ohio

Heath Ohio is a great place to take a vacation. There are plenty of things to do and see in the area, and you can always find something new to experience. In this blog post, we will share some insider tips for getting the most out of your trip to Heath Ohio!
HEATH, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Gorgeous Places To Go Camping In Ohio

Summer is in full swing which means it’s time to bust out those tents. We live in such a beautiful state and there are so many different places to choose from and get back to nature. If you’re in need of a wonderful weekend getaway, check out these awesome...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus’ generational Black-owned businesses

This episode originally aired on March 24, 2022. Some of America’s longest-running Black-owned businesses call Columbus, Ohio home. We’re taking a look at the history of Black-owned businesses in the city and around the country, as well as where the community of businesses stands now. GUESTS:. Erica Thompson,...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBC4 Columbus

How many shots were detected in Columbus over July 4th weekend?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ ShotSpotter technology is used in some parts of the city to help detect gunshots, and was in use over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Police said ShotSpotter numbers tend to be high around holidays like the Fourth of July and New Year’s, but this year, the numbers were down significantly compared to last Fourth of July.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: What Ohio State game still haunts you?

While it is “What If” week here at LGHL, today we aren’t going to ask what would have happened had a result or performance gone a different way for the Buckeyes. Instead. we are just going to stick with straight up pain and anger. There have been...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot walking home from Wendy’s in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon while walking home from a Wendy’s restaurant in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
603
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy