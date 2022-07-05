Julia Roberts marks 20th wedding anniversary to Danny Moder with sweet throwback photo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, FILE

Julia Roberts celebrated 20 years of marriage to cinematographer Danny Moder this week, marking the occasion with a sweet Instagram post.

The Oscar winning actress posted a sweet throwback photo of the two embracing on Monday, their wedding anniversary.

"Twenty," she captioned the snap, alongside two star emojis.

Roberts, 54, also added two hashtags, "can't stop smiling" and "can't stop kissing," as well as corresponding smiling and kissing emojis to honor the milestone anniversary.

The couple first met in 2000, on the set of the movie "The Mexican," where Moder was a camera assistant. They married on July 4 two years later.

Roberts' post received love from both friends and family. Roberts' niece, Emma Roberts, shared a series of heart-eye emojis in the comments while actress Rita Wilson commented, "Happy Anniversary, lovebirds!"

Moder, 53, and Roberts have three children together, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 15-year-old son Henry.