ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

No restaurants shut down in Central Florida last week

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZt3q_0gVGZafr00
No restaurants shut down in Central Florida last week Orlando Sentinel/TNS

No Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of June 26-July 2, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Complaints and warnings

Orange had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with nine.

Volusia County had five, Brevard had one, Seminole had three, Lake had zero, and Osceola had three. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Olmecs thought of it as medicine. The Aztecs saw it as a gift from the gods. The chocolate those ancient Central American civilizations imbibed may be very different from the chocolate we know today, but for many chocoholics the sentiment probably remains the same. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Florida

There are so many types of pizza that it's hard not to find one that you really like. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer, there is definitely a pizza place that makes the perfect pizza for your liking. If you are still searching for that place and you happen to live in Florida or you like to come here often on holiday, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both locals and travellers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

These Under-the-Radar Spots Have the Clearest Water in Florida

Florida's beaches are undeniably pretty, but if you've ever been to Daytona or Cocoa Beach, you know they're not always the crystal-clear, sparkling blue seas you had envisioned. The ocean's overall look can change day by day and season to season, with some months marked by murky, choppy waters and others coated in a blanket of brown sargassum.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Volusia County, FL
Government
City
Seminole, FL
Orange County, FL
Food & Drinks
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Restaurants
County
Volusia County, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Volusia County, FL
Food & Drinks
click orlando

🆓6 free attractions in Central Florida

I’m not even going to go on and on about high gas prices and how we are all looking to save money... duh!. Let’s get to the point of why you clicked on this link. The FREE stuff! Below is a list of freebie Central Florida attractions you may want to try, many of these picks are recommendations from Visit Orlando. (While these attractions are free to enter, there may be a cost if you want to partake in additional activities, shopping and dining.)
ORLANDO, FL
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Hospital In Florida

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor's or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Florida, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Central Florida#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Orlando Sentinel Tns#Orange#Brevard#Tribune Content Agency
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox35orlando.com

Retired Florida schoolteacher wins $1 million in scratch-off game

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - A retired schoolteacher in Florida won $1 million just in time for summer!. The Florida Lottery said Mary Ann Dupuis, 68, of Fort Pierce, played the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game and claimed one of the $1 million top prizes. She purchased her winning ticket...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WFLA

Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Watch forecast: Heat index to bake Central Florida at 105 degrees

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing storms Wednesday along the East Coast sea breeze as high heat continues to swamp Central Florida. The coverage of rain will be 50%. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s in the Orlando area, with...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy