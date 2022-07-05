'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Is the Latest Must-Watch Show
The new Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty is our latest obsession.
The show is based off the New York Times ' best-selling books by author Jenny Han and has sparked the debate: Are you team Conrad or team Jeremiah?
The series revolves around a love triangle between one girl, Belly, and two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, and is essentially a story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer that you need to binge watch ASAP.
Check out the trailer below:
Comments / 0