Governors Island Has Extended Public Hours For Visitors To Enjoy The Sunset

By Deanna Moore
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

New York City's Governors Island has officially extended its summer evening hours for visitors to watch the sunset!

Sois­sons Land­ing on Governors Island, one of the best spots in the city to watch the sun­set, will remain open late every night of the week through Octo­ber 31. Sois­sons Land­ing will be open until 10:00PM Sun­day through Thurs­day, and until 11:00PM Fri­days and Sat­ur­days. Food and drink are available on the island.

According to the official website, evening fer­ries to Gov­er­nors Island run from the Bat­tery Mar­itime Build­ing in Low­er Man­hat­tan, with the last pub­lic fer­ry over to the Island depart­ing at 8:15PM Sun­day through Thurs­day and 9:15PM. Fri­day and Sat­ur­day. The last fer­ry off of the Island departs at 10:00PM. Sun­day through Thurs­day and 11:00PM. Fri­day and Sat­ur­day. While Sois­sons Land­ing will be open until 10:00PM, all oth­er areas on Gov­er­nors Island will close at reg­u­lar­ly post­ed pub­lic hours — 10:00PM on Fri­days and Sat­ur­days through Sep­tem­ber 3, and 6:00PM Sun­day through Thursday.

Check out the Soissons Landings amenities below:

Taco Vista: Clas­sic Mex­i­can menu includ­ing tacos, bur­ri­tos, que­sadil­las, craft beer, and mar­gar­i­tas with a casu­al din­ing area and water­front views. Open Wednes­day through Sun­day from 11:00AM-10:00PM.

Island Oys­ter: A unique out­door des­ti­na­tion for easy­go­ing sum­mer seafood, trop­i­cal cock­tails, and panoram­ic views. Open Wednes­day through Sun­day from 12:00PM to 10:00PM.

Gitano Island: A brand-new restau­rant and beach club from Grupo Gitano fea­tur­ing an exten­sive cock­tail menu, mod­ern Mex­i­can cuisine, dance floors, and reg­u­lar live events. Open Sun­day through Thurs­day from 12 to 10PM and Fri­day and Sat­ur­day from 12:00PM to 11:00PM.

QC NY Spa: Guests can unwind with more than 20 well­ness expe­ri­ences includ­ing mas­sages, saunas, steam rooms, water ther­a­pies, and more, along with two infin­i­ty spa pools over­look­ing the Low­er Man­hat­tan sky­line. Open Sun­day through Thurs­day from 10:00AM to 10:00PM and Fri­day and Sat­ur­day from 10:00AM to 11:00PM

Reserve fer­ry tick­ets at www​.gov​is​land​.org/​ferry in advance of your trip. Face cov­er­ings con­tin­ue to be required on Trust-oper­at­ed fer­ries.

Comments / 0

 

