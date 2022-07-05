Governors Island Has Extended Public Hours For Visitors To Enjoy The Sunset
New York City's Governors Island has officially extended its summer evening hours for visitors to watch the sunset!
Soissons Landing on Governors Island, one of the best spots in the city to watch the sunset, will remain open late every night of the week through October 31. Soissons Landing will be open until 10:00PM Sunday through Thursday, and until 11:00PM Fridays and Saturdays. Food and drink are available on the island.
According to the official website, evening ferries to Governors Island run from the Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan, with the last public ferry over to the Island departing at 8:15PM Sunday through Thursday and 9:15PM. Friday and Saturday. The last ferry off of the Island departs at 10:00PM. Sunday through Thursday and 11:00PM. Friday and Saturday. While Soissons Landing will be open until 10:00PM, all other areas on Governors Island will close at regularly posted public hours — 10:00PM on Fridays and Saturdays through September 3, and 6:00PM Sunday through Thursday.
Check out the Soissons Landings amenities below:
Taco Vista: Classic Mexican menu including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, craft beer, and margaritas with a casual dining area and waterfront views. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00AM-10:00PM.
Island Oyster: A unique outdoor destination for easygoing summer seafood, tropical cocktails, and panoramic views. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:00PM to 10:00PM.
Gitano Island: A brand-new restaurant and beach club from Grupo Gitano featuring an extensive cocktail menu, modern Mexican cuisine, dance floors, and regular live events. Open Sunday through Thursday from 12 to 10PM and Friday and Saturday from 12:00PM to 11:00PM.
QC NY Spa: Guests can unwind with more than 20 wellness experiences including massages, saunas, steam rooms, water therapies, and more, along with two infinity spa pools overlooking the Lower Manhattan skyline. Open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00AM to 10:00PM and Friday and Saturday from 10:00AM to 11:00PM
Reserve ferry tickets at www.govisland.org/ferry in advance of your trip. Face coverings continue to be required on Trust-operated ferries.
Comments / 0