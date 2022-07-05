Hidden Burger King Restaurant Found Behind a Wall

This Burger King restaurant is frozen in time. It's filled with retro wall decor, wooden booths and old soda machines.

The restaurant first opened in 1987 at the concord mall in Wilmington, Delaware. Unfortunately, the restaurant closed 13 years ago and was sealed off behind a wall. The rest of the mall was renovated around it until a curious contractor opened the locked door.

Now the mall's owners are hoping someone will step in and breathe new life into this vintage fast-food restaurant.