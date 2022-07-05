ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Diagnosed With Monkeypox Says It's Worse Than It Sounds

By Honey German
 3 days ago
Matt Ford is now the first American to come forward about being diagnosed with monkeypox.

The 30-year-old is an actor living in New York and Los Angeles. Ford first went public with his diagnosis after posting videos regarding his infection. At one point he had 25 lesions on his body, which are now healing.

Ford says he's speaking out because he's upset that more is not being done to prevent people from catching the virus.

