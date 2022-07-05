Jodie Comer's Latest "Kitchen Cut" Is Short, Shaggy, and Sweet

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In Allure's Skinfluencer video series, Trademark Beauty founder and hairstylist Joseph Maine has been sharing his tips and tricks to style, shape, and cut some of the trendiest hairstyles, such as shag cuts and French bobs. For example, in early June, he broke down the basics of curling hair with a waver, wand, and flat iron. While the previous tutorials involved hot tools or some sharp hair shears, the three latest videos in the series don't require either. This time, Maine teaches viewers how to achieve six different hairstyles inspired by summer 2022 trends and the Y2K nostalgia that has been everywhere.

