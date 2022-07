Since Michigan’s last midterm election, absentee ballots have gone from a limited freedom to something any voter can request with no questions asked. So, with a month before the Aug. 2 primary election, Michigan clerks have already received 876,782 applications for absentee ballots. That’s a 73% jump from before the 2018 primary, which saw 507,347 absentee requests with four weeks to go.

