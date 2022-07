New coach Michael Desormeaux is tasked with keeping Louisiana at the top of the Sun Belt. The former Ragin' Cajun quarterback takes over after Billy Napier left for Florida and inherits an experienced roster with 11 returning starters off a team that won the Sun Belt last fall. However, Desormeaux has a handful of preseason concerns to address, including the quarterback position after Levi Lewis departed, along with a rebuilt offensive line (just one starter back). Louisiana is transitioning under the new staff, but the roster is still in good shape and the West Division doesn't have the depth of contenders seen in the East for '22.

