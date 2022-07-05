ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets Sign T.J. Warren to One-Year Deal, per Report

By Michael Shapiro
 3 days ago
Free agent T.J. Warren agreed to a one-year deal with the Nets on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Warren, 28, has not played since December 2020 due to multiple stress fractures in his left foot. He was an impressive scorer before suffering foot injuries, as he averaged 19.8 points per game in ’19–20 on 53.6% from the field.

Brooklyn adds Warren as it currently looks to manage a roster in flux. Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets last week, and Kyrie Irving is unlikely to return to Brooklyn next season. Perhaps Warren can replace some of the scoring load next season if the Nets lose one or both of their superstars.

Warren was selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He played his first five seasons with the Suns before being traded to the Pacers in July ’19.

