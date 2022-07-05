ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate Activists Deflate More Than 40 'Gas Guzzler' SUVs' Tires In NYC

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The New York City Police Department is searching for suspects in relation to a group of climate change activists that randomly deflated the tires of 40 SUVs in the Upper East Side area of New York City last week.

The group identified itself as the Tyre Extinguishers -- which is originally based out of the United Kingdom -- and left behind fliers that stated, "Your gas guzzler kills" after targeting dozens of SUVs in its first ever "action" in New York City.

“The Tyre Extinguishers have disarmed SUVs in New York City for the first time,” the group wrote on its website via the New York Post . "40 SUVs had their wheels deflated in the Upper East Side — home to the greatest concentration of individual wealth in NYC.”

Police told the Post last Friday (July 1) they initially received complaints of two SUVs being targeted in the Upper East Side before launching their investigation.

A 49-year-old man told officers that he saw two vehicles parked on East 65th Street with deflated tires just prior to 12:30 a.m. last Tuesday (June 28).

Police said no one has been arrested in relation to the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

The group warned that it planned to target more U.S. cities in the coming weeks in a tweet shared alongside a photo of an unidentified member deflating a tire, as well as the message, "Attention -- your gas guzzler kills" in a flier left on a windshield.

“We have deflated one or more of your tires. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car,” the group wrote via the Post . “We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others. This is a machine that destroys life with terrifying efficiency.”

The group claims it has already taken similar action in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden and New Zealand, all while targeting SUVs, which they believe are "a climate disaster" and "cause air pollution."

“The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport. But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue,” the group said via the Post .

New York City, NY
