ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Soccer union warns of high-risk countries for salary default

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Soccer players have been cautioned by their trades union about joining clubs in China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey among countries with “systematic and widespread contractual violations.”

FIFPRO, the global group of player unions, said on Tuesday its national members should be consulted about prospective transfers and free-agent signings.

In the first full week of offseason trading in most of Europe, Turkey and Romania were singled out for longstanding issues at multiple clubs including defaulting on salary payments.

The Netherlands-based union said players had “little or no chance” of getting their contracted money when Romanian clubs enter insolvency, and Greek second-tier clubs “frequently shut down without honoring their debts.”

“Non-payment of salaries is also a recurring problem for players in Algeria, China and Saudi Arabia,” FIFPRO added.

FIFA has teamed with FIFPRO to offer players some help with $4 million set aside this year to help players who have not been paid.

Soccer’s world body is also trying to speed the legal process for players pursuing claims in Zurich against their former clubs. Cases often then go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and can take many months or years to resolve.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said. Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said. Police at the shooting scene in Nara arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder. Police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade — about 15 inches (40 centimeters) long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Soccer#Europe#Romanian#Greek#Fifpro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy