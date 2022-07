It was a terrible tragedy on the 4th of July, but luckily everyone made it out alive. A fire broke out at the Mohawk Terrace Apartments in Halfmoon around 1pm Monday. The building at 207 Mohawk Terrace has 36 units in it. Luckily, nobody was killed, although firefighters had to conduct a rescue operation to get at least three people out - as well as some pets. News 10 says two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be ok.

