ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

5 car crash blocks all lanes of Southbound Highway 101

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collision involving multiple vehicles has blocked all southbound lanes of...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Brush fire near Hwy 101 in Marin County prompts evacuations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Thursday afternoon, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Nixle alert. As of 4:55 p.m., fire in the area of the Highway 101 ramp from Marin City has prompted door-to-door evacuations. Authorities said they have evacuated all nearby residents who need to […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person injured in San Leandro freeway shooting on I-580

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol investigating the most recent shooting on Interstate Highway 580 in San Leandro. The gunfire was reported about 4 p.m. on Thursday in the eastbound direction. Investigators say one person was wounded in the shooting and was treated at Eden Medical Center. That...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFist

Highway 101 Southbound Blocked Tuesday Morning By Multi-Vehicle Crash

An injury crash involving at least four vehicles caused a major backup for anyone trying to drive from the North Bay into the city via 101 Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive in Mill Valley/Strawberry. A highway camera image from Caltrans showed a foggy scene and all of the southbound lanes blocked by debris.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
Marin County, CA
Cars
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in deadly Oakland chase can't afford to get car back

OAKLAND, Calif. - A young couple hospitalized after two Oakland police officers chased a 19-year-old driver, which ended in a crash that killed their 28-year-old cousin has at least two other major problems. Ina Lavalu, 24, and her husband, Daniel Fifita, 25, each suffered injuries so significant that they can't...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crash blocks all lanes of SB Highway 101 in Marin County

MARIN, Calif. - A collision involving multiple vehicles has blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive and left a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Marin#Vehicles
NBC Bay Area

19-Year-Old in ICU After Being Hit by Car in Vallejo Sideshow

A North Bay man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car at a Vallejo sideshow this weekend. Days after the sideshow, 19-year-old Tyler Ingersoll is still in the ICU fighting for his life. While his family is praying that he makes it through, they are also calling for a shutdown on sideshows to prevent this from happening again.
VALLEJO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hayward Man Killed in Car Crash on Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont

The Fremont Police Department has recently released details on a motor vehicle crash that killed a Hayward man on June 18, 2022. The car accident occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Paseo Padre Parkway in the vicinity of Puttenham Way, according to a report by Fremont PD released approximately two weeks after the incident.
KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old injured in Brentwood Amtrak crash dies

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in an Amtrak train crash near Brentwood that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died last Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train smashed...
BRENTWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KRON4 News

One shot on I-580 near Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was struck in a shooting on Interstate-580 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, CHP said. The shooting happened on eastbound I-580 in the area of 164th Avenue in Castro Valley. The freeway...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
ksro.com

Small Fire Damages Apartment in Petaluma

A small fire in Petaluma caused $25,000 in damages to an apartment. On Wednesday evening, firefighters were dispatched to a small structure fire on Galland Street. Crews arrived within five minutes and observed smoke from a small apartment behind the primary residence, where they found a small fire in an exterior wall. The fire was quickly extinguished, allowing crews to contact the Red Cross for the two displaced occupants and their pets. No injuries were reported and the main residence was unharmed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the initial investigation noted that the smoke detectors were removed from the residence.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Pedestrian Death in Rohnert Park Identified

A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on the Rohnert Park Expressway last Friday has been identified. The man, Conrad Reynolds, was 82-years-old. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says Reynolds was not using a crosswalk. The driver, a young woman, stopped her car and cooperated with police after the collision. Investigators are working to determine if trees lining the center median of the road blocked her view of Reynolds. He started crossing the road after stepping off that median.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Resident shot at after confronting catalytic converter thieves in El Sobrante, suspects flee

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - An El Sobrante resident who witnessed a catalytic convertor theft in progress was shot at by the thieves, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department says. The incident happened Thursday at around 9:40 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to the call of a shooting at the 100 block of Renee Court near May Raod. The sheriff's department said the resident confronted two subjects stealing the valuable part from a vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot at the resident, who was not struck.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
ksro.com

Driver Arrested in Santa Rosa for Displaying Firearm in Road Rage Incident

A driver has been arrested by Santa Rosa police after he displayed a firearm during a road rage incident. On Tuesday, police responded to the report in the area of Goodman Avenue in Santa Rosa. Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was subsequently arrested and cops retrieved a Glock style 9mm pistol from the vehicle. The suspect, who wasn’t named in the press release, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and charged with several firearm related crimes.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy