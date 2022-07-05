5 car crash blocks all lanes of Southbound Highway 101

A small fire in Petaluma caused $25,000 in damages to an apartment. On Wednesday evening, firefighters were dispatched to a small structure fire on Galland Street. Crews arrived within five minutes and observed smoke from a small apartment behind the primary residence, where they found a small fire in an exterior wall. The fire was quickly extinguished, allowing crews to contact the Red Cross for the two displaced occupants and their pets. No injuries were reported and the main residence was unharmed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the initial investigation noted that the smoke detectors were removed from the residence.

