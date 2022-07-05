5 car crash blocks all lanes of Southbound Highway 101

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a “major” crash in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police received calls of the crash at 2:34 p.m. in the area of Cleveland Avenue near Frances Street. It was reported that a motorcyclist, who was riding a 2003 gray […]
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Thursday afternoon, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Nixle alert. As of 4:55 p.m., fire in the area of the Highway 101 ramp from Marin City has prompted door-to-door evacuations. Authorities said they have evacuated all nearby residents who need to […]
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol investigating the most recent shooting on Interstate Highway 580 in San Leandro. The gunfire was reported about 4 p.m. on Thursday in the eastbound direction. Investigators say one person was wounded in the shooting and was treated at Eden Medical Center. That...
An injury crash involving at least four vehicles caused a major backup for anyone trying to drive from the North Bay into the city via 101 Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive in Mill Valley/Strawberry. A highway camera image from Caltrans showed a foggy scene and all of the southbound lanes blocked by debris.
OAKLAND, Calif. - A young couple hospitalized after two Oakland police officers chased a 19-year-old driver, which ended in a crash that killed their 28-year-old cousin has at least two other major problems. Ina Lavalu, 24, and her husband, Daniel Fifita, 25, each suffered injuries so significant that they can't...
SAULSALITO, Calif. - Southern Marin Fire and California Highway Patrol crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday night Sausalito that left the occupant of the vehicle in critical condition, officials say. The Fire agency posted photos of the wreck on their Twitter page shortly after 10 p.m. as part of...
Warning - Video depicts violence and profanity. Dashcam video shows the moment a couple became victims of an apparent freeway shooting on a drive from Oakland to Pleasanton along Interstate 580. California Highway Patrol are investigating the incident that happened in mid-June.
MARIN, Calif. - A collision involving multiple vehicles has blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive and left a lot...
A North Bay man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car at a Vallejo sideshow this weekend. Days after the sideshow, 19-year-old Tyler Ingersoll is still in the ICU fighting for his life. While his family is praying that he makes it through, they are also calling for a shutdown on sideshows to prevent this from happening again.
The Fremont Police Department has recently released details on a motor vehicle crash that killed a Hayward man on June 18, 2022. The car accident occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Paseo Padre Parkway in the vicinity of Puttenham Way, according to a report by Fremont PD released approximately two weeks after the incident.
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in a Northern California commuter train crash that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train...
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in an Amtrak train crash near Brentwood that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died last Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train smashed...
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was struck in a shooting on Interstate-580 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, CHP said. The shooting happened on eastbound I-580 in the area of 164th Avenue in Castro Valley. The freeway...
A small fire in Petaluma caused $25,000 in damages to an apartment. On Wednesday evening, firefighters were dispatched to a small structure fire on Galland Street. Crews arrived within five minutes and observed smoke from a small apartment behind the primary residence, where they found a small fire in an exterior wall. The fire was quickly extinguished, allowing crews to contact the Red Cross for the two displaced occupants and their pets. No injuries were reported and the main residence was unharmed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the initial investigation noted that the smoke detectors were removed from the residence.
A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on the Rohnert Park Expressway last Friday has been identified. The man, Conrad Reynolds, was 82-years-old. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says Reynolds was not using a crosswalk. The driver, a young woman, stopped her car and cooperated with police after the collision. Investigators are working to determine if trees lining the center median of the road blocked her view of Reynolds. He started crossing the road after stepping off that median.
EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - An El Sobrante resident who witnessed a catalytic convertor theft in progress was shot at by the thieves, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department says. The incident happened Thursday at around 9:40 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to the call of a shooting at the 100 block of Renee Court near May Raod. The sheriff's department said the resident confronted two subjects stealing the valuable part from a vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot at the resident, who was not struck.
1 person critically injured after a fiery crash in Sausalito (Sausalito, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received critical injuries after a rollover accident Tuesday night in Sausalito. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the area of U.S. 101 at Spencer Avenue after getting reports of a fiery crash [...]
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department. Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
A driver has been arrested by Santa Rosa police after he displayed a firearm during a road rage incident. On Tuesday, police responded to the report in the area of Goodman Avenue in Santa Rosa. Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was subsequently arrested and cops retrieved a Glock style 9mm pistol from the vehicle. The suspect, who wasn’t named in the press release, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and charged with several firearm related crimes.
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Four people have been injured after being hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop in San Francisco. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, four people were waiting for the bus at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in the Inner Sunset neighborhood. According...
