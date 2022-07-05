No County Commission Meeting Today: Lack of Quorum

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.

RICH HILL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO