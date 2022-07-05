No County Commission Meeting Today: Lack of Quorum

Minutes are unapproved until the next council meeting. The Regular Council Meeting on June 14, 2022 at Uniontown City Hall, was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jurgensen. Council members present were Jess Ervin, Danea Esslinger (6:04), Josh Hartman, Amber Kelly, and Bradley Stewart. Also in attendance for all or part of the meeting were Don George, KDWPT, City Superintendent Bobby Rich, City Codes Enforcement Officer Doug Coyan, City Treasurer Charlene Bolinger, and City Clerk Sally Johnson.
Comments / 0