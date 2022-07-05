ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Whiskas owner suspends supply of pet food to Tesco in pricing row

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3no44m_0gVGSvdz00

The owner of pet food brands Whiskas, Dreamies and Pedigree has halted supplies to Tesco in the latest supply row to hit the supermarket giant.

It comes just days after shelves of Heinz baked beans and ketchup became bare after Tesco stood firm against planned price rises from the food manufacturer amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Suppliers have sought to increase prices in a bid to pass on some of the impact of soaring cost inflation in their own operations.

On Tuesday, stocks of Mars Petcare products, which also include brands such as Sheba, were running low in stores and online.

Steve Dresser, a retail analyst who runs Grocery Insight, highlighted the supply issues on social media, adding that labels on shelves confirm there will be no further stock until July 23.

Explaining its stance, Tesco said it will “not pass on unjustifiable price increases to customers”.

A spokesman said: “We’re laser-focused on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check, offering customers great value through our combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices.

“With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.

“We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”

A spokeswoman for Mars said: “We are aware that some of our Petcare products are currently out of stock at Tesco stores.

“We want to reassure pet owners that their favourite products are in supply and remain widely available in the UK marketplace.

“There are many reasons why our products may be out of stock in certain stores from time to time.

“We cannot comment on individual commercial relationships or situations.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early offers for AirPods, iMac and iPhone

Can you hear that? It’s the not-so-distant rumble of Amazon Prime Day. The two-day shopping bonanza that takes place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July is now right around the corner.With the event now seriously thumping on the door, Amazon has already jumped its own starting gun and released a bunch of early deals. If you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss out – some deals are already available, and there are plenty more coming during Prime Day itself.While it’s difficult to know which Apple devices exactly will be in the Prime Day sales this year – Amazon keeps most...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Grocery Insight#Whiskas Pedigree#Aldi Price Match
The Independent

Average cost of motor insurance heading upwards, analysis finds

The average cost of a motor insurance premium has increased by 7.8% over the first five months of 2022, to reach £786, according to analysis. Consumer Intelligence, which published the research, said signs of inflation are starting to take hold, with upwards pressure on insurance prices coming from claims costs and repairs.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Temperatures soar as long heatwave possible for parts of UK

The UK has begun to sizzle in a “relatively long spell” of hot days and “sticky” nights, as a heatwave begins for much of the country, the Met Office has said.It reached 28.5C (83F) in St James’ Park, London, on Friday, which made the capital hotter than Los Angeles and Santorini.Temperatures soared for much of the country, marking the first day of a heatwave for many which will continue into next week and potentially beyond.Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “We’re at the start of a potentially relatively long spell of warm weather for much of the UK away from the far...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Turkey this summer?

Turkey has been added to the “red” list of countries as part of the reopening of international travel from 17 May, it was confirmed on Friday.Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that the country would not make the list of ‘safe’ green countries, stating that the removal of international travel restrictions on May 17 was “necessarily cautious” and adding: “We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe.”The lists are expected to be reviewed and updated every three weeks.At the confluence of east of west, Turkey’s history, cuisine and golden beaches have continued to draw British holidaymakers back year...
WORLD
The Independent

Why climate change could be making your hay fever worse

Global heating could be making hay fever worse for sufferers in the UK, experts say.Hay fever affects almost 10 million people in England, the equivalent of almost one in four adults, and the Met Office has said research shows that the number of sufferers is rising year on year. Researchers told The Independent there was evidence that global heating was increasing the quantity or potency of different types of pollen, and that traffic pollution could also be exacerbating suffering.Dr Beverley Adams-Groom, a pollen expert and forecaster at the University of Worcester, said researchers thought people could be suffering from hay...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Bird flu detected on Rathlin Island

Bird Flu has been detected on Rathlin Island. The disease was found in a number of wild seabirds on the island off the coast of Co Antrim. The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) confirmed positive results for Avian Influenza following tests on birds from the island. It...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Covid variants behind rise in infections across the UK

Covid-19 infections continue to rise across the UK, driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that 2.7 million people in private households are estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, up 18% from 2.3 million the previous week.This is the highest estimate since late April, but is still below the record high of 4.9 million, which was reached at the end of March during the wave of infections caused by the BA.2 variant.Covid is most prevalent in Scotland, where around one in 17 people have the virus,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy