Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 7, Article number: 209 (2022) Cite this article. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which is the most common inflammatory arthritis disease, as well as a kind of most prevalent autoimmune disease, affects 1"“3% population all over the world.1 Currently available treatments can reduce the disability rate of patients with RA to some extent, but they cannot completely block the inflammatory joint destruction and relieve the pain that comes with it. Our previous study found that Neuron Navigator 2 (NAV2) increased significantly in RA and was regulated by transcription factor E2F1.2 However, it is still unclear why NAV2 is elevated at the genetic level in RA fibroblast-like synoviocytes (FLS). Additionally, RA's exact pathological mechanisms and therapeutic targets are also not fully understood. Hence, an in-depth study of the pathogenesis of RA is urgently needed.

