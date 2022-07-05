ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ITV newsreader Bob Warman thanks viewers as he retires after 50 years of presenting

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

ITV News Central presenter Bob Warman thanked viewers as he presented his final programme after almost 50 years on screen in the Midlands .

One of ITV’s longest-serving news anchors, he has presented news in the Central/Midlands region since 1973.

“I’ve been absolutely inundated with goodwill messages and cards from viewers who have been watching our programme for years and years,” Warman said.

“Thank you... what a real pleasure and privilege it has been to be in your living room throughout the years, you will always be the finest audience and finest region.”

