Eugene, OR

House in Eugene unlivable after fire, officials said

By Asia Fearrington
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- A house in Eugene is unlivable after a house fire early Tuesday morning,...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 3

 

kezi.com

Woman arrested after starting dumpster fires, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is in custody this morning after starting two fires in dumpsters, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says that at about 3:15 a.m. on July 6 officers responded to reports of fires on west Seventh Alley and Madison Street. Police say that when the officers arrived, they found two dumpsters on fire with one fire being estimated at 10 feet high above the dumpster.
EUGENE, OR
#House Fire
kezi.com

Springfield neighborhood reacts to murderer's conditional release

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Some Springfield residents say they're concerned to know that a former neighbor who was convicted of killing three people and trying to kill two others in 2015 is moving from Oregon State Hospital to a less secure recovery home in Woodburn. Michael Bryant was found guilty except...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Discarded fireworks caused Roseburg house fire, firefighters say

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A couple was forced to escape their own home after improperly extinguished fireworks caused a fire in their garage last night, the Douglas County Fire District said today. Fire officials reported that at about 12:30 a.m. today, July 4, fire crews from the Douglas County and Winston...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Five-vehicle pileup on Highway 38 leaves one dead, two injured

ELKTON, Ore. -- A pileup of five vehicles and two trailers killed one person and sent two to the hospital yesterday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP says that on July 5 at about 12:30 p.m. a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Highway 38 when the driver attempted to pass a motor home. Police said that as the Corolla crossed the center line it collided head-on with a westbound Jeep Cherokee. They said the driver of a red dump truck that was following the Cherokee then tried to avoid the wreck by steering into the eastbound lane and crashed through a Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Ford F150. Police say the F150 was moved into the westbound lane and ran into a blue dump truck pulling a trailer with heavy construction equipment.
ELKTON, OR
City
Eugene, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT CITED FOR VIOLATING PARK RULES, VEHICLES TO BE TOWED

A transient was cited for violation of park rules by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said the 48-year old female has been issued multiple warnings for camping in Stewart Park parking lot overnight, but has refused to leave. At about 9:00 a.m. the transient was contacted and said her vehicle had mechanical issues and she was unable to move it.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Linn County deputies searching for threatening suspect

MILL CITY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an incident that resulted in damaged property. The LCSO announced the search at about 9 a.m. today, July 7. The suspect, Gordon Ridenour, is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that resulted in damaged property and several other cases, they said. Deputies say Ridenour has active warrants for his arrest and tends to frequent the Mill City and Gates area. They said witnesses state Ridenour made threats against law enforcement and may have a firearm.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Springfield police looking for info on BB gun drive-by

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a mysterious BB gun shooting that shattered a car window, Springfield police are investigating the incident to try to bring the perpetrator to justice. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. on July 5 between 60th and 64th Avenue in...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., July 5

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit, operated by David Parrish (59) of Walton, and a white Ford F150, operated by Jessie Lomelli (31) of Eugene, turned left from Territorial Road onto Hwy 126W and struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Parrish and Lomelli were uninjured. Hwy 126W was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Veneta Fire Department and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT

A Klamath Falls man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 6:00 p.m. officers were called to Stewart Park for a second disturbance involving the same parties. It was determined that the 49-year old threatened a victim with bear mace, which was seized from the suspect’s vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Follow-up search warrant uncovers more guns from illegal manufacturing operation

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A second search warrant related to an earlier one served on June 30 uncovered numerous additional guns and parts, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The LCSO reports that on July 1 a second search warrant was served at a storage unit on Pierce Parkway. The unit reportedly was being used by Andrew William Rogers, 38, the prime suspect in the case. The LCSO says they found many more firearms and firearm components in this second search, and that Rogers is believed to have been running a large-scale firearm and suppressor manufacturing operation.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN FRONT OF POLICE OFFICER

A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 7:30 p.m. an officer allegedly observed the 39-year old drinking a 40-ounce beer on the sidewalk, while he was standing in front of the officer, at the corner of Southeast Spruce Street and Southeast Washington Avenue downtown. The suspect was released after the citation was issued.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Lane Transit District to talk with riders about Oregon22 delays

EUGENE, Ore. -- Starting July 7, workers with the Lane Transit District will greet riders at the Eugene and Springfield stations to thank them for their support, and to ask them about concerns for the World Athletics Championships. LTD workers will be asking riders about concerns they may have about...
EUGENE, OR

