Money Matters – Recreational Loan Finance Options

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recreational loan is a great way to finance a recreational...

Forbes Advisor

7 Student Loan Refinance Myths Debunked

If you’ve never refinanced a student loan before, the process can seem a little intimidating. To make matters worse, the information you find on the internet can often be misleading—or just flat-out wrong. That might sound a little disheartening, but we’re here to clear up the confusion. Below,...
Jake Wells

New tax rebate will give you hundreds of dollars more

Photo of dollar bills in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) It is very possible that you'll be getting more money than originally expected. The state of Indiana has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
AOL Corp

The average car payment is as much as a mortgage. How to afford your next vehicle

Most Americans depend on cars to get around, but recent data shows purchasing a new vehicle may now be out of reach for average earners. The average cost of a new car sold in May was $47,148, a $472 increase from the previous month, according to Kelley Blue Book. This coincided with the average monthly car payment surpassing $700, the highest on record, according to the Cox Automotive/Moody’s Analytics Vehicle Affordability Index.
CNET

Avoid Zelle Scams With 4 Easy Steps to Keep Your Money Safe

Criminals are using the banking payment service Zelle to scam unsuspecting consumers. More than 100 million Americans with Zelle access will be vulnerable to scams until banks offer more fraud protections. The government could mandate more regulations for banks, and continuing fraud might slow Zelle's expansion into retail payments. While...
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: How to Save Money

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
CNET

Make the Most of the Student Loan Payment Pause: 5 Ways to Take Control

If you're one of the 43 million people in the US with federal student debt, your required payments are on hold until Aug. 31. The US Secretary of Education has also suggested the pause could be extended again, the fifth time since March 2020. And President Joe Biden also pledged to cancel some student loan debt, though his administration has yet to release any details.
CNBC

Student Loan Forgiveness and the Future of Paying for College

All that change means that advisors need to be ready to work with clients to adjust to the new reality. Some will have extra cash to play with that was slated for college expenses and now need to decide where to invest that money. Others will have to rethink the benefits of 529 college savings plans. And for those closer to paying for college, months of stock market volatility may deliver smaller-than-expected 529 college savings plan balances. What can advisors do to help? What are the other ways to pay?
US News and World Report

Chinese Property Developer Shimao Misses Repayment on $1 Billion Bond

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Shimao Group has missed the interest and principal payment of a $1 billion offshore bond due on Sunday, in the latest blow to China’s embattled property market. The non-repayment was the first missed public offshore payment for the Shanghai-based developer. With an...
