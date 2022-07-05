Money Matters – Recreational Loan Finance Options

You’re ready to get to a better place financially; you just need a little help. Whether you have money and aren’t sure what to do with it or need to start earning more, there’s plenty of advice to guide your next move. Top money experts such as...
If you’ve never refinanced a student loan before, the process can seem a little intimidating. To make matters worse, the information you find on the internet can often be misleading—or just flat-out wrong. That might sound a little disheartening, but we’re here to clear up the confusion. Below,...
The bad news for anyone whose budget is struggling to keep up with rising prices is that inflation is not yet starting to cool. While things appeared to be moving in the right direction in April, May...
Photo of dollar bills in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) It is very possible that you'll be getting more money than originally expected. The state of Indiana has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
Most Americans depend on cars to get around, but recent data shows purchasing a new vehicle may now be out of reach for average earners. The average cost of a new car sold in May was $47,148, a $472 increase from the previous month, according to Kelley Blue Book. This coincided with the average monthly car payment surpassing $700, the highest on record, according to the Cox Automotive/Moody’s Analytics Vehicle Affordability Index.
Are you a single adult who lives alone? Fortune wants to hear how inflation is affecting your budget. Email reporter Alicia Adamczyk to share your story for a future article. After a weekend in Mexico, Nancy Wadsworth opened her bank account app to assess her finances after the trip. What she saw astonished her.
Criminals are using the banking payment service Zelle to scam unsuspecting consumers. More than 100 million Americans with Zelle access will be vulnerable to scams until banks offer more fraud protections. The government could mandate more regulations for banks, and continuing fraud might slow Zelle's expansion into retail payments. While...
Building an emergency fund is important in any economy, but it takes on added importance during a recession because of the higher risk of being laid off. The rising likelihood of a recession has many Americans wondering if they have enough money saved up to cover their bills in case the worst happens.
Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Worried about what your financial situation will look like in a year — or even in a few months — from now? With all the concerns about economic growth, it's reasonable to be worried about a potential recession. But the key is to start preparing now so that...
If you're one of the 43 million people in the US with federal student debt, your required payments are on hold until Aug. 31. The US Secretary of Education has also suggested the pause could be extended again, the fifth time since March 2020. And President Joe Biden also pledged to cancel some student loan debt, though his administration has yet to release any details.
All that change means that advisors need to be ready to work with clients to adjust to the new reality. Some will have extra cash to play with that was slated for college expenses and now need to decide where to invest that money. Others will have to rethink the benefits of 529 college savings plans. And for those closer to paying for college, months of stock market volatility may deliver smaller-than-expected 529 college savings plan balances. What can advisors do to help? What are the other ways to pay?
Hoping for a new car in 2022? It could cost you more than you’d expect, experts say — even a modest family sedan or compact car could run you hundreds of dollars per month. According to an analysis from Cox Automotive / Moody’s Analytics, the average monthly car payment was $712 per month in May.
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Shimao Group has missed the interest and principal payment of a $1 billion offshore bond due on Sunday, in the latest blow to China’s embattled property market. The non-repayment was the first missed public offshore payment for the Shanghai-based developer. With an...
Comments / 0