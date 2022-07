Two Salisbury teens had to be flown from the scene of a rollover all-terrain vehicle crash in Howard County on Independence Day. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the 14-year-old driver lost control of a northbound 2017 Polaris Ranger. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn.

HOWARD COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO