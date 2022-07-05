ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Just Stop Oil activists glue themselves to frame of The Last Supper painting

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRBPw_0gVGS0rB00

Protesters from Just Stop Oil glued their hands to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper inside the Royal Academy, London.

The group said they chose the famous artwork because of the global food crisis caused in part by rising temperatures.

Just Stop Oil have recently been targeting the art world, pressuring it to address the climate crisis and the continued production of fossil fuels.

Last week, demonstrators glued themselves to the frame of a painting in a Glasgow art gallery.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Climate protesters glue themselves to 200-year-old masterpiece

Climate protesters glue themselves to 200-year-old masterpiece. Two climate activists glued themselves to a 200-year-old masterpiece at London's National Gallery on Monday, the latest in a string of disruptive protests by British environmentalist group Just Stop Oil. The pair covered John Constable's famous landscape painting "The Hay Wain" with a...
PROTESTS
Phys.org

Archaeologists carry out first dig at tomb linked to King Arthur

Archaeologists from The University of Manchester have started a dig at a 5,000-year-old tomb linked to King Arthur, hoping to answer some of the mysteries surrounding the enigmatic site in the process. The experts are working in partnership with English Heritage, which looks after Arthur's Stone in Herefordshire, to remove...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
Phys.org

Natural selection may be making society more unequal

Contemporary humans are still evolving, but natural selection favors those with lower earnings and poorer education—according to research from the University of East Anglia. A new study published today shows how natural selection effects are stronger in groups with lower income and less education, among younger parents, people not living with a partner, and people with more lifetime sexual partners.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glue#Painting#Art Gallery#Art World#Protest#Stop Oil#The Royal Academy
The Independent

Muslim man arrested for wrapping meat in newspaper with images of Hindu deities

A Muslim eatery owner was arrested in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling meat items wrapped in a newspaper with pictures of Hindu deities printed on them.Talib Hussain was arrested in Sambhal following a complaint on Sunday by far-right Hindu group Hindu Jagran Manch district president Kailash Gupta. According to the police complaint, Mr Hussain allegedly tried to attack police officers with a knife at the time of the arrest.A worker at the eatery stated that his employer had bought newspapers from a scrap shop and was using them to pack food...
RELIGION
The Independent

Boris and Carrie Johnson’s planned wedding party being moved from Chequers

Boris and Carrie Johnson will no longer host a delayed wedding party at the prime minister’s grace and favour Chequers residence during his final days in office.It comes after reports the couple had been planning a celebration on 30 July with friends and family – despite the prime minister announcing on Thursday he will resign from No 10 when a new Tory leader is elected.In an attempt to defend Mr Johnson, the newly installed education secretary suggested on Friday it is “churlish to be negative” about the soirée at the 16th century Buckingham country house.But it is understood the pair,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Protests
BBC

We're so short-staffed our hotel has to turn people away

After surviving the Covid lockdowns, hospitality businesses are now being faced with a cost of living crisis, soaring inflation and staffing shortages. Gary Curley runs the Sligachan Hotel on Skye. In 2019 his business would have 45 to 50 staff at this time of the year, but it currently has...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Disgruntled tourist posts a picture of his £380-a-night hotel room in London, complaining the reality 'isn't even close' to the promotional image

A visitor to London has unveiled a picture that underscores how promotional images of hotel rooms can differ quite noticeably from reality. Tourist Jerone Tan checked into the five-star-rated Tower Suites hotel in London, located mere yards from the Tower of London, expecting a 'floor-to-ceiling outlook' in his room, as depicted in one of the photographs displayed when he booked it.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy