Just Stop Oil activists glue themselves to frame of The Last Supper painting

Protesters from Just Stop Oil glued their hands to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper inside the Royal Academy, London.

The group said they chose the famous artwork because of the global food crisis caused in part by rising temperatures.

Just Stop Oil have recently been targeting the art world, pressuring it to address the climate crisis and the continued production of fossil fuels.

Last week, demonstrators glued themselves to the frame of a painting in a Glasgow art gallery.