Single Tristan Thompson All Over Mystery Woman At Las Vegas Club

Source: Mega

What happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas when you are Tristan Thompson, as the NBA pro was seen embracing the bachelor life to the fullest this past weekend.

The womanizer, who has publicly cheated of Khloé Kardashian several times, was seen flirting with a mystery woman at a club in Sin City over the weekend. While out at the Marquee Club in the early hours of Sunday, July 3, Thompson gave an unknown brunette his undivided attention, as he was seen chatting her up in the middle of the bustling crowd.

Source: Mega

Source: OK!

Things between the two appeared to heat up, with the father-of-three appearing to touch her neck at one point, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Thompson certainly arrived to the venue dressed to impress, wearing a grey button down shirt, silver chain necklaces and rimless, 90s style glasses.

Source: Mega

Thompson was last romantically linked to The Kardashians star, but after they secretly reconciled last year, everything came crashing down when his paternity scandal was exposed in December 2021.

As OK! reported, Thompson hooked up with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 while celebrating his 30th birthday. He was still dating Kardashian when his third child was conceived, with Nichols filing a paternity suit last summer.

And while Kardashian tried to give her baby daddy another chance after his previous cheating scandals, news that he fathered another child broke in the midst of them planning to move in together.

Despite vehemently denying claims that he was the father of Nichols' baby, Theo, a paternity test proved otherwise, as Thompson confirmed in a statement in January that he was the baby boy's dad.

At the time of his confession, Thompson lamented he was looking forward to amicably raising Theo with Nichols; however, a rep for the new mama confirmed he has yet to try and meet his son nor provide any support.