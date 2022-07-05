ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why BP Shares Are Diving Today

By Henry Khederian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BP plc BP shares are trading lower by 3.80% to $27.20 Tuesday morning. Shares of energy companies are trading lower amid a drop in oil prices as investors assess...

