Livingston County Library to host Hall of Fame presentation

Members of the Harrison County Community Hospital’s board, administration, and staff attended Bethany’s city council meeting Tuesday when a presentation was given before the Bethany Board of Aldermen asking for their approval to a site plan that would build a new hospital campus on 39th Street just south of Bulldog Avenue in Bethany. Harrison County Community Hospital CEO Tina Gillespie told council members that the hospital has worked with a consultant on a Master Facility Plan since 2018 for a location that would provide regulatory standards, stay within a budget framework, provide accessibility, and allow for future expansion. The hospital said a couple other sites were considered.

BETHANY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO