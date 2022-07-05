ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Livingston County Library to host Hall of Fame presentation

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livingston County Library and Livingston County Preservation Society will hold a presentation on the Chillicothe Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 9th at 11 am...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Mercer County Health Department to host games for kids

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold games for kids in its parking lot next week. The outdoor activities will be held on July 14th from 2 to 4 pm. Activities will include water games, a bike rodeo, water balloons, water volleyball, and duck and boat races. There will also be prizes.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

“Swine in the Vine” BBQ contest canceled

The “Swine in the Vine” BBQ Contest has been canceled at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton. Organizer Carl McBee says the cancellation was due to lower-than-expected entries. The event was originally scheduled to be July 8th through 10th. Organizers plan to reschedule Swine in the Vine at...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Sullivan County Fair officials announce Dog Show results

Seventeen youth participated in the Sullivan County Fair Dog Show on July 5th. There were 22 dogs and 93 entries. High point dog obedience went to Raylynn Moore of Marceline with her dog Joy. High point rally went to Emily Turpin of Bucklin with her dog Sam. High point agility off a leash went to Jozee Garcia of Novinger with her dog Chassie. High point agility on a leash also went to Jozee Garcia with her dog Toni.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
County
Livingston County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Chillicothe, MO
Government
Livingston County, MO
Government
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department to hold Coffee With a Cop at Java and Hooch

The Trenton Police Department will hold its next Coffee with a Cop at Java and Hooch located at 2811 East 10th Street. Community members can meet and visit with members of the police department on July 14th from 8 to 10 am. The public may ask questions about the department, special programs, and law enforcement in general.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of Trenton and Ridgeway residents

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a probation violation and a Ridgeway resident on a capias warrant. Forty-three-year-old Kenneth Walter Bonine was arrested on July 6th. He was accused of violating his probation on original felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Fair set to begin on July 29th

Events for the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton begin July 29th and 30th with 7 o’clock starting times in front of the grandstand. Friday, July 29th, there will be ATV and dirt bike motocross races. On Saturday, July 30th, the Tuff Trucks event is scheduled. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages six to 12; and free for ages five and younger. The fair reports a beer stand will be open both nights.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Bright Futures Trenton to host “Stuff the Bus” events

Bright Futures Trenton will collect hygiene items and school supplies at “Stuff the Bus” events in Trenton this month. A bus with a Bright Futures Trenton banner will be at Hy-Vee on July 9th, the Dollar General at 1705 East Ninth Street on July 16th, and the Dollar General at 301 South Main on July 23rd. Each event will go from 10 to 2 o’clock.
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sliced Bread#The Main Library#The Hall Of Fame
kttn.com

Activities on tap today in Jamesport, Milan and Chillicothe

Jamesport events that culminate with fireworks tonight in the park begin in the mid-afternoon. The schedule shows blacksmithing demonstrations at 3 o’clock; bounce houses for the kids from 3 until 8:30, and face painting from 3 to 9 o’clock. The Jamesport parade begins at 5:30. Community softball games start at 5:30. Music is from 6 until 9 o’clock by the Katatonics Rockabilly Trio. Kids’ games begin at 6:30. When it gets dark, the national anthem is at 9:30 with fireworks to follow.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Municipal Utilities announces planned water outage

Trenton Municipal Utilities has announced a planned water outage and boil advisory starting July 7, 2022. The outage will be caused due to work to remove a valve to abandon an old water main. Customers affected will be those on Princeton Road from East 17th Street to East 22nd Street and Oak Street from East 16th Street to East 17th Street.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Michael Spears

Michael Spears, a 68-year-old Trenton resident of Trenton, passed away at 7:03 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Northland in Kansas City, MO. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date at Martin Cemetery North of Trenton.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Carole Jean Williams

Carole Jean Williams, 78, Maryville, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born on March 6, 1944, in Falls City, Nebraska, the daughter of Melvin Cecil “Bud” and Mary Eleanor (Kennedy) Shubert. They preceded her in death.
BETHANY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Audio: Offices at 1104 Main Street in Trenton moving to a new location

Offices at 1104 Main Street will be moving this month to a vacant building in the downtown Trenton area. Those are for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, Green Hills Rural Development Incorporated, the Trenton Job Center, and Grundy County University Extension. The new location will be at 9th and Washington.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

HCCH Seeks Bethany Council Approval For New Hospital Site Development

Members of the Harrison County Community Hospital’s board, administration, and staff attended Bethany’s city council meeting Tuesday when a presentation was given before the Bethany Board of Aldermen asking for their approval to a site plan that would build a new hospital campus on 39th Street just south of Bulldog Avenue in Bethany. Harrison County Community Hospital CEO Tina Gillespie told council members that the hospital has worked with a consultant on a Master Facility Plan since 2018 for a location that would provide regulatory standards, stay within a budget framework, provide accessibility, and allow for future expansion. The hospital said a couple other sites were considered.
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Francis “Frank” Everett Poland

Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Francis Everett Poland, II, was born in Putnam County, Missouri, on October 17, 1951, the son of Donovan and Betty (Beary) Poland, who preceded him in death. He attended rural schools in Putnam County at St. John and West Putnam and graduated from Unionville High School in 1969. He graduated from Northeast State University in 1974 with a B.S. degree. Frank married Susie Wells in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 20, 1973, and she survives at home.
UNIONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Frances Ione Wolf

Frances Ione Wolf, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, formerly of Hale and Kansas City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Frances, the oldest child of Bill and Geraldine (Tompkins) Figg was born on October 9, 1924, in Bedford, Missouri. She moved to Kansas...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Randy Swank

Mr. Randy Swank, 62, a rural Trenton, Missouri resident died at 6:43 P.M., Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Mosiac Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri. His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Maxine Downing Hyde

Our loss is Heaven’s gain. Maxine Downing Hyde went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 27. She was one of 11 children and was 88. She was a member of the Kahoka Christian Church and loved her Lord, her family, gardening, and the outdoors. She is survived by her son, Marvin Henderson (Melanie), granddaughters Cristy Johnson (Jeramie) and Monica Ludd (Darius), a grandson, Michael Henderson, great-grand-children Jacob, Emily, Matthew & Claire Johnson, Mackenzie Clifton, Aubreigh & Jaedyn Ludd. Step daughter-in-law, Jenine Henderson. Sisters Ruth Pieske, Pauline Dolezal, Opal Atkinson, & Erma Downing; brother George Downing, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Hammer, her first husband, Maurice (Morris) Henderson, her second husband, Donald Hyde, her parents, and several siblings.
GREEN CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy