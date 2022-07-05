ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Billy Ray Proctor, Sr.

By Gateway Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Ray Proctor, Sr., age 59, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 2, 1962 in Clarksville, TN...

Barry Lee Baxter, Jr.

Barry L. Baxter, Jr., age 55, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Barry was born on August 15,1966 in Madisonville, KY to Barry L. Baxter, Sr. and the late Emma Joyce Baxter. Barry was an intelligent, caring, and kind individual, and a friend to all. He was always pleasant to be around. He served for over 34 years in multiple branches of the Military including the Air force, Army, and Tennessee National Guard. Barry loved to play the drums, as well as fly his drone. He was an amazing chef for the family and enjoyed brewing his own beers. He was there to help you with anything you needed, and if he didn’t know how, he would find out and come back to help. His family will remember him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Lorinda Robinson

Lorinda Corine Robinson, age 48, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Joseph Dan Ladd

Joseph Dan Ladd, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his residence. Joseph was born December 13, 1949, in Hopkinsville, KY, to the late Richard J. Ladd and Dorothy Ferris Ladd. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Jorgenson. He is survived...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Frederica (Pastore) Lockwood

Frederica “Ricky” Pastore Lockwood,84, passed away on July 2, 2022. She was born on Decemeber 27, 1937 to James an Irene Bartlett Pastore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Gallagi; brothers, Pat and James, Jr.; sisters, Angie Pastore and Rose Marie Chik; and grandson, Richard Kancyr. She is survived by her children: Billy (Liz) Lockwood, Chrisdeann Maliza (Vinnie), Laurie (Thad) Canevari, and David (Julie) Lockwood; sisters, Nancy Pastore and Teresa Reilly; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and special sister of 60 years, Carol Craig.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Charles Wallace Cross, Jr.

Charles Wallace Cross, Jr., age 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He was born on January, 4, 1939 in Charleston, WV to the late Charles Wallace Cross, Sr., and Harriett Lillian Stacker Cross. His father, Charles W. Cross Sr.,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Alf Seberg Pedersen

MSG Alf S. Pedersen, ARMY (Ret), 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Ahava Healthcare. Alf was born on June 17, 1930 in Valley City, North Dakota to the late Alf J. Pedersen and Belinda Seberg Pedersen. Alf is survived by his loving wife, Helene;...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Steven ‘Steve’ Ray Mixon

Steven “Steve” Ray Mixon, age 66 of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Steve was born on July 23, 1956, in Erin, TN to the late William H. and Jessie Louise Mixon. Steve was in the construction industry for 48 years as a Frame Carpenter. He will be remembered as a great friend and loving brother.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Steven Rinehart

Mr. Steven E. Rhinehart, age 39, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was born December 9, 1982 in Cadiz, KY, son of Steven L. Rhinehart and Sylvia Cassidy Shelton. Steven enjoyed the doors and worked as a landscaper at Pride Industries, Inc. at Ft. Campbell, KY....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Thomas ‘Tom’ Larkin Davis

Thomas “Tom” Larkin Davis, age 75, of Clarksville (formerly of Morristown, TN), passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence. Tom was born March 20, 1947, in Greeneville, TN, to the late Thomas L. Davis and Elizabeth Heacker Davis. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Lamb; niece, Lisa Merritt; mother-in-law, Regina Albright; and brother-in-law, Bob Lamb.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Anthony Baggett

Anthony Bruce Baggett, age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
William ‘Billy’ Patterson Jr.

William Patterson, Jr. age 80, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Glorioso officiating. Burial will follow at Stewart Family Cemetery. The family will...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Paula Bryant

Paula Bryant, age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Garrette Milliken officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Kelsey Stem

Kelsey LaMar’s, earthly journey began in Oak Harbor, Washington to loving parents, Vernon Stem, Jr., and Dorthy Stem on June 23, 1977. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age and was a faithful member of Body of Christ Ministries Church of God in Christ, faithfully serving as a member of the Hospitality Committee and as Pastor’s Armor Bearer.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Para James

Mrs. Para James, age 74, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who resided in Clarksville, TN went to be home with the Lord Monday, July 4, 2022, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center. Services are to be announced. Para was born in South Bend, Indiana on October 6, 1947,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
