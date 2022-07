Travis Scott has learned his lesson. On Monday (July 4), La Flame performed at Coney Art Walls in Coney Island, N.Y., as Meek Mill's opening act. During Travis' set, a few fans got a little too overzealous and decided to climb a truss next to the stage. After noticing the people dangling dangerously, Travis Scott stopped the show to address the rowdy group. In video of the show obtained by TMZ on Tuesday (June 5), Travis is seen performing his hit song "Anecdote." Multiple fans can be seen on top of a metal truss swaying wildly to the song. All of the sudden, the music stops and the Texas rapper addresses the safety hazard.

