ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What's Going On With Exxon Mobil Shares Falling Today?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading lower by 2.42% to $85.43 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of energy companies are trading lower amid a drop in oil prices...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 250 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 250 points following the release of data on initial jobless claims. The Dow traded up 1.04% to 31,359.65 while the NASDAQ rose 2.24% to 11,616.84. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.47% to 3,901.54. Leading and Lagging...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday after the Nasdaq recorded sharp gains on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Ford Stock Today?

Ford Motor Co F shares are trading lower Tuesday. The stock ticked higher after the company reported strong June sales results. Ford reported 152,262 vehicle sales in June, up 31.5% year-over-year. Truck sales totaled 79,823 units, up 26.4% year-over-year. Ford reported 67,788 SUV sales last month, an increase of 36.1% year-over-year. Electric vehicles sales totaled 4,353 in June, up 76.6% year-over-year.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $21M In These 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks

As the market advanced on Wednesday, it was buying time again for Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management, which has a portfolio of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). What Happened: After buying a little under 7,000 Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares on Tuesday, Ark's flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, increased...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Oil Stocks#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Exxon Mobil Shares#Exxon Mobil Corp Xom#Smallcap#Russian
Benzinga

Gold Price Analysis: Too Much Pressure

The Gold prices reached stability on Monday not far from $1,812 per troy ounce. The strong American currency still puts much pressure on the precious metal. Despite the significant market turbulence, demand for Gold as a “safe haven” asset is close to zero because US bonds are rallying and attracting much more attention. Unlike bonds, Gold doesn’t generate its own profitability.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Americans Are Being Gouged by More Than Just Gas Prices

The pinch of rising prices has graduated to a punch after the July 4th weekend, with a host of commonly-used products going up in cost. Consumer goods makers say they’ve rarely seen anything like it. As the saying goes, everyone has a plan until they're punched in the face.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Verizon And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US jobs report for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 270,000 rise for nonfarm payrolls in June, compared with a better-than-expected 390,000 growth in May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Investopedia

Oil Prices Plunge as Price Predictions Vary

Oil prices plummeted yesterday in their biggest daily drop since March, reflecting concerns about a potential global recession and lockdowns in China that could slash demand. Light sweet crude closed below $100 per barrel for the first time in two months. Citi analysts believe prices could go a lot lower.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Atlantic

The World Is Turning Back to Coal

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Happy July! The year is now more than halfway over, so I want to take a look at how a few big sources of carbon pollution are shaping up in 2022. To understand what’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Analyzing Prologis's Short Interest

Prologis's (NYSE:PLD) short percent of float has fallen 4.47% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.51 million shares sold short, which is 1.71% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Hollysys Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

The buyer consortium led by Recco Control Technology Pte Ltd and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment Holdings Company Limited reaffirmed its non-binding indicative all-cash offer of $25 per share to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd HOLI. The offer represents a premium of 65.5% over Hollysys' closing share price of $15.11...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Bitcoin-Related Stock Marathon Digital?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA shares are trading higher Friday. The company provided a Bitcoin BTC/USD production and mining update late Thursday. Marathon Digital said it produced 707 Bitcoin in the second-quarter, representing an increase of 8% year-over-year, despite significant headwinds. Bitcoin production was impacted by energization delays in Texas,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

what jobs will be in demand during a recession?

Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Applied Materials Is 'Too Good A Company'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Comstock Resources Inc CRK is a "very cheap stock." Cramer said Moderna Inc MRNA has now come down enough. "I would want to own Moderna. I do like Pfizer Inc PFE more," he added. When asked about Chegg Inc CHGG,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 100 Points Following Release Of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, following the release of minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting, which suggest inflation remains the central bank's top priority. The country's central bank reiterated its prior intentions to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down. The Dow traded up...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
56K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy