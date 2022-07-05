ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comparing the Genomes and Family Trees of Lice and Their Mammalian Hosts

technologynetworks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new study, the first louse to take up residence on a mammalian host likely started out as a parasite of birds. That host-jumping event tens of millions of years ago began the long association between mammals and lice, setting the stage for their coevolution and offering more opportunities...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers have discovered that humans are the primary reason behind evolution on Earth

A recent scientific study has confirmed that human beings are responsible for evolutionary changes persistent on the planet. This study published in the journal ‘Science’ involved more than 250 researchers from over sixteen countries worldwide. Together they studied the influence of urbanization on evolution. For this study, they used the white clover plant Trifolium repensas the model found in most cities worldwide.
Nature.com

‘Tree of lice’ pinpoints first mammal with a louse infestation

More than 90 million years ago, an adventurous parasite crawled from a bird to an ancestor of modern elephants. Colin Barras is a science journalist in Ann Arbor, Michigan. You have full access to this article via your institution. There was a time, at least 90 million years ago, when...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Independent

Scientists discover highly well-preserved dinosaur with oldest belly button ever known

Paleontologists have discovered the oldest belly button known to science in the fossil remains of a parrot-beaked dinosaur found in China.In the research, scientists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) analysed the 125-million-year-old fossil of a 2m-long, two-legged herbivorous dinosaur unearthed in China 20 years ago.The study, published earlier this month in the journal BMC Biology, used an advanced laser-imaging technique to analyse a fossilised skin specimen of the Psittacosaurus mongoliensis dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period about 145 million to 66 million years ago.Scientists found a scar on the fossil skin specimen about 10cm in length...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Curie
allthatsinteresting.com

Scientists Just Determined This Prehistoric Fish May Be The Earliest Known Human Ancestor

After more than a century of defying classification, this eel-like creature was finally placed in the evolutionary tree of life — potentially as the earliest-known ancestor of humankind. When the fossilized remains of a tiny, eel-like creature were first discovered in Caithness, Scotland in 1890, scientists didn’t know what...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Great white shark poops on a group of divers (VIDEO)

Not all shark attacks end in blood, and a group of cage divers can attest to that. While in a metal cage, this terrifying great white shark approached these divers, but when it came close to them, it did this completely unexpected thing. Cage diving, a dream activity for shark...
ANIMALS
Science Focus

Chimpanzees observed digging wells after being taught how by an immigrant female

Members of a community of East African chimpanzees started to copy the behaviour after closely observing the immigrant ape's method. Other than humans, chimpanzees make use of the most diverse range of tools of all animals on the planet. They have been observed ‘fishing’ for ants and termites in tree stumps, using stones to crack open nuts and even playing with gourds as if they were balls.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lice#Birds#Mammalian#African#The University Of Granada#Inhs
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Create Continuous Time Crystal for the First Time

Scientists have succeeded for the first time in realizing a time crystal that spontaneously breaks continuous time translation symmetry. The researchers, from the Institute of Laser Physics at the University of Hamburg, reported their observation in a study published on June 9, 2022, in the journal Science. The idea of...
PHYSICS
Astronomy.com

Celestial features found in South American desert

Rare natural phenomena and geological mysteries are commonplace in the world’s driest nonpolar desert, the Atacama of Northern Chile. Fields of geysers blast boiling water. Salt flats stretch for miles, punctuated by flamingoes in lagoons. And occasionally stunning desert flowers burst into bloom after rare rainfall; some spots in the Atacama see just a few millimeters of precipitation per decade.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Three Ancient Jars Retrieved from the Ocean may Hold the Secrets of Roman Wine

(Photo : Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images) As a recent discovery of ancient jars were unearthed from the sea at the seaport of San Felice Circeo, native vineyards and import tar pitches could have been the usual for wineries around the Italian peninsula throughout the Roman era. Unfolding...
DRINKS
pethelpful.com

Man's Attempt to Save Huge Stranded Sea Turtle Is Touching People's Hearts

Though wildlife encounters aren't a typical part of beach days, they certainly do happen! In warmer climates, beachgoers often run into sea turtles who are sharing the shore, but most of the time they're advised to give the animals space. In this video posted by @savetheseaturtlesint, though, a young man...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

These Pigs Were Living in a Pen Covered in Muck, Mange and Mites. Now They’re Thriving at a Sanctuary!

When Fabled Farm, Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, arrived at the farm, the pigs were living in a pen filled with about 8-inches of muck. They were not being properly taken care of and looked extremely scared and helpless. Although the pigs had no idea they were being rescued at the time, they were very well behaved on the long 3-hours drive back to the sanctuary.
ANIMALS
Simplemost

How To Grow Pineapple As A Houseplant

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You probably thought you needed a backyard in the tropics to grow pineapple at...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy