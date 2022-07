Experiencing unexplainable pain, tingling, or numbness in your body can be frightening and can cause you to wonder why it's happening. Each cell of the human body communicates with other cells by emitting electrical signals. According to the University of Maryland Graduate School, abnormalities in the body's electrical signals can contribute to the development of diseases, and diagnostic studies like electrocardiograms (ECG) can detect these irregularities. You or a loved one may have had an ECG before, which measures the electrical signals of the heart.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO